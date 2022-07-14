SIG SAUER Announces Grand Opening of SIG Experience Center in New Hampshire

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc., is pleased to announce the official Grand Opening of the SIG Experience Center (SEC) on the campus of SIG SAUER Academy in Epping, New Hampshire.

The SIG SAUER Experience Center is a state-of-the-art facility bringing the SIG brand to life in an exciting, hands-on, immersive way. The SIG Experience Center is home to the SIG SAUER Flagship Store, the SIG SAUER Academy Shooting Facility, the SIG SAUER Museum, the exclusive members-only Club 1751, along with a complete conference and events facility. The SIG Experience Center serves as a true extension of the SIG SAUER brand and serves as the corporate showcase to the world.

Ron Cohen, President of SIG SAUER, Inc. was joined by The Honorable Asa Hutchinson, Governor of the State of Arkansas – home to the SIG SAUER Ammunition manufacturing operations — dignitaries from the State of the New Hampshire, and the leadership, employees, and distinguished guests of SIG SAUER to officially cut the ribbon and open the SEC.

“The SIG Experience Center marks the next phase in our company’s evolution, and we are immensely proud to have the opportunity to share the excitement of our brand and our accomplishments with the world,” began Cohen. “The timing of this facility is serendipitous as over the next eighteen months we will begin to deliver one of the largest small arms contracts in U.S. history, the Next Generation Squad Weapons to the U.S. Army. The museum at the SIG Experience Center (SEC) affords us the opportunity to share the story of our military beginnings in 1751 to our emergence as a modern defense industry leader transforming squad level weapons for the U.S. Army and world with the XM5, XM250, suppressors and hybrid ammunition.”

To celebrate the opening and achievement of the SIG Experience Center, the SIG SAUER Academy will be hosting a Grand Opening Celebration kicking off on Friday, July 15, 2022 and Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 10:00am to 9:00pm each day. The festivities include an events stage with presentations from Team SIG professional shooters, product walk-throughs, including the Next Generation Squad Weapons, and a live acoustic concert with country artist and SIG fan Brantley Gilbert on Friday evening. Additional events include signings with local sports legends including Boston Bruins Brad Marchand and Kevan Miller, also of the hunting company March & Mill Co., and former New England Patriot Adam Vinatieri, a vendor village and raffle opportunities. For a complete schedule visit sigsauer.com.

“The economic development benefits of this facility are substantial, and our Grand Opening Celebrations are the start of our commitment to host events and opportunities to bring visitors to the New England region from all over the world, create new jobs, and share the SIG Experience. This is just the beginning, and we could not be more excited about it,” concluded Cohen.

The SIG Experience Center is located on the campus of the SIG SAUER Academy at 231 Exeter Road in Epping, New Hampshire and open daily from 8:00am to 9:00pm.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, suppressors, airguns, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of tactical training and elite firearms instruction at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,900 employees across eleven locations. For more information abo ut the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.