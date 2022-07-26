SLx RS-10 Reflex Earns NTOA Silver Award

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) has evaluated Primary Arms Optics’ new SLx RS-10 Mini Reflex with a special recommendation for duty-use.

The NTOA is a leading industry voice for Law Enforcement products, and their product tests are a key indicator in a product’s viability for duty-use. NTOA testing encompasses weeks of field trials by a panel of Law Enforcement professionals, who score products according to at least 6 of 13 primary criteria, including Design, Performance, Ease of Use, Size, Quality, Durability, Storage, Versatility, Convenience, Application, Comfort, Accuracy, and Cleaning & Maintenance.

To qualify for a recommendation, a product must score at least above average in all categories. Special recommendations may be given for products that test exceedingly well, and Primary Arms Optics’ new SLx RS-10 Mini Reflex met and exceeded this heightened standard. Recipient of the ‘Silver Medal’ recommendation, the RS-10 earned a striking 4.42 out of 5, approaching the highest recommendation tier, Gold, at 4.5.

“We couldn’t be more excited to win the silver recommendation from the NTOA for our new SLx RS-10 mini reflex. It was designed to be rugged and dependable at an obtainable price,” says Stephen Morgan, Product Marketing Director for Primary Arms Optics. “The tools and equipment used by our nation’s LEOs need to work every time, no matter what. That was the basis of the design of the RS-10 from the start, and we’re proud to have achieved that benchmark.”

The SLx RS-10 is a ruggedized mini reflex sight made of 7075 aluminum, fitting the commonly used Docter/Noblex standard mounting footprint. This optic offers a true daylight bright 3 MOA reticle, multi-coated lenses, night vision compatibility, and an ultra-long battery runtime with a side-loading battery slot. The SLx RS-10 also comes with a super low-profile adapter plate that allows immediate compatibility with GLOCK MOS slide cuts.

Reviewers noted the optic’s durability, citing its success in their drop tests as well as field use. The side-loaded battery compartment was particularly popular among testing officers, as it allowed for quick replacement without needing to re-zero the optic. Unlike many optics of its size and weight, the RS-10 uses a full CR2032 battery, which offers enhanced battery life in conjunction with Primary Arms’ AutoLive® motion-activated illumination.

Reflective of its high ratings, the SLx RS-10 offers a lot of functionality for its $199.99 price tag, and as part of the SLx product line, it comes with a guarantee of quality. SLx optics built Primary Arms Optics’ reputation for innovation, reliability, and value. All SLx optics undergo rigorous field-testing during development to best serve the user in any environment.

About Primary Arms Optics

Founded in 2008, Primary Arms Optics is a leading innovator in tactical optics, offering a comprehensive selection of rifle scopes, prism scopes, red dot sights, optic mounts, and accessories. Their Advanced Combined Sighting System (ACSS) is a high-performance reticle solution to the challenges of modern marksmanship, distilling complex mathematics into intuitive holdovers that enhance your speed and precision. Each ACSS reticle is specially designed to outperform in real-world applications, incorporating a mix of tools to deliver instant firing solutions. These tools may include ballistic drop compensation, auto-ranging stadia, wind holds, moving target leads, or an infinitely-precise center chevron. Primary Arms Optics produces several tiers of products to meet the needs of any budget. The premier PLx® optics line prioritizes clarity and craftsmanship with first-class materials. The mid-tier GLx optics incorporate premium technologies with approachable pricing, while the popular SLx optics offer both proven reliability and value. Every Primary Arms Optics product is hand-inspected at their Houston-based headquarters, and all their products come with a Primary Arms lifetime warranty.