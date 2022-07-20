Ammo Deals: Smith & Wesson MP15-22 22Lr Rifle Magazine 25Rd $20.69ea Flat Rate S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has a great price on the Smith & Wesson MP15-22 22Lr Rifle Magazines, 25 rounds, just $20.69 each. KYGc has flat rate shipping on all orders, so buy a few mags and add some 22LR Ammo (also a good price) to make this a great buy. Compare prices online here and over here, and you see why this is a great price.

Smith & Wesson MP15-22 22Lr Rifle Magazine This S&W magazine is designed to fit the M&P 15-22 .22 LR series of firearms or rifles. It features a durable metal spring with a polymer follower. It also features a see through center with a load assist button. SPECIFICATIONS Manufacturer Number: 199220000

Caliber: .22 Long Rifle

Capacity: 25 Rounds

Body Material: Polymer

Spring Material: Heat Treated Spring Wire

Follower Material: Polymer

Follower Color: Red

Steel Spring

Load Assist Button

Finish: Black

Fits: S&W M&P15-22

We give the mag 5 out of five stars.

4/5 (1 Review)

