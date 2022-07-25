SpyderCo’s Itamae Petty Knife

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today I’m reviewing an elite kitchen knife produced by Spyderco in their Murray Carter Collection Wakiita Series. If you like working in the kitchen and are looking for an elite paring knife to add to your collection, look no further. You’ll be impressed with the Spyderco Itamae Petty Knife.

I don’t want to be a prima donna, but as I get older, I like working with good gear and not Dollar General tools so to speak. If you like doing something, why use cheap gear? For instance, if you like to fish, why use a cheap reel that will be broke down more than it is working. Not only is it frustrating, but it can wreck a trip.

Maybe not quite as drastic, but if you’re doing something that you enjoy doing in your leisure time, why not use some elite gear that will most likely last for the rest of your life? Or at least enhance your experience? Ok, maybe I’m a little anal, but I work with or around knives pretty much 6-days/per week. I don’t use cheap, dysfunctionally designed knives. Sorry, I don’t have to do it.

The Spyderco Itamae Petty Knife is designed to be the ultimate paring knife, and I will use it for that purpose, but I think that it will end up being my go-to knife for slicing the smaller cuts off of my wild game that I cook for appetizers. Such as when I smoke tri-tips off of my wild hogs, deer, and elk. Or when I chop up green peppers and onions, roll them up in my wild game flanks, smoke them, and slice them paper thin for Hors D’oeuvres.

I used it the other day to make lemon pie and had to slice some lemons. Mom’s original recipe doesn’t call for real lemons, but I like to dice up a few lemons and put them in them to give it texture. Whoa, this knife is razor sharp!

I forget every time I pick up a Spyderco how sharp they are. I could literally slice a lemon paper thin every slice. They are unbelievably sharp. I’ve taught a million Knife Sharpening seminars, and I guarantee you that I can’t get one that sharp. You’ll just have to check one out to believe it.

The MSRP on the Spyderco Itamae Knife is $280.00, and as is the norm, we will close with the company description and specs.

What is the Itamae Petty Knife?

From the French petit meaning “small,” the Petty is the equivalent of a Western paring knife and is ideal for peeling and slicing fruits and vegetables, making garnishes, and other detailed food-preparation tasks.

Literally meaning “in front of the cutting board,” Itamae is an extremely prestigious title reserved for highly skilled sushi chefs. Consistent with that elite status, the Murray Carter Collection’s Itamae Series — the highest tier in the Collection — proudly features premium materials and uncompromising craftsmanship.

The blades of Itamae Series knives are expertly crafted from laminated steel consisting of an Aogami Super Blue core clad between layers of SUS410 stainless steel. The classic three-layer construction allows the outer layers to protect and support the ultra-hard carbon-steel center layer that forms the blade’s edge. Ground exceptionally thin and straight for unparalleled cutting performance, the blades also feature Murray Carter’s signature “Carter Elbow” — a distinctive taper from the spine to the point that reinforces the blade’s tip.

The elite blades of the Itamae Series are paired with traditional “wa-style”(octagonal) handles made from stunning burl G-10 and highlighted with black G-10 ferrules. Created for those who demand the very best, the Itamae series faithfully captures the spirit of Murray Carter’s coveted handmade kitchen knives and sets a new standard in high-performance kitchen cutlery.

Spyderco Itamae Specs

Overall Length: 8.84″ (225mm)

Blade Length: 4.59″ (117mm)

Steel: Super Blue/SUS410

Edge Length: 4.16″ (106mm)

Weight: 3.0oz (85g)

Blade Thickness: 0.065″ (1.7mm)

Handle: Burl G-10

Grind: Full-Flat

Origin: Japan

About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoors writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”