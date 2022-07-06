Tasmanian Tiger Introduces 2 New Mission Backpacks

Knoxville, Tenn. (Ammoland.com) – Tasmanian Tiger®, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., is pleased to announce that two new mission backpacks for 2022 are now available: the TT Mil Ops Pack 30 and the TT Mil Ops Pack 80+24. The TT Mil Ops Pack 30 is a short-range, robust mission backpack featuring a padded back carrying system and a removable waist belt, while the TT Mil Ops Pack 80+24 is a robust, long-range backpack with the V2 Plus Carrying System which can be adjusted to the wearer’s back length.

The TT Mil Ops Pack 30 features a MOLLE system on the front, side, and lid, as well as a zig-zag elastic lacing system on the front of the backpack. It also includes side compression straps, an inside pocket, and two side pockets. The TT Mil Ops Pack 30 features a zippered compartment in the lid and is hydration system compatible. It has a height-adjustable chest belt and removable hip webbing. For winter or cold climate missions, this pack comes equipped with a snow guard with a drawstring under the lid, as well as a loop for ice tool, poles, or equipment.

The TT Mil Ops Pack 30 has a volume of 30 liters (1830 cubic inches) and weighs in at 2.64 lbs. (1.2kg.). Made from Cordura® 700 den, it measures 19 x 11 x 6 in. (50 x 30 x 16 cm). Available in Olive and Coyote. MSRP $189.00.

The TT Mil Ops Pack 80+24 is suitable for transporting heavy loads. The top loader offers a large zippered front opening into the main compartment, a separate bottom compartment, side insert pockets, and a height-adjustable lid with zippered front lid compartment. The front and sides feature a MOLLE system. In addition, the backpack has a lacing system on the front and a removable helmet holder. It is hydration system compatible, has a height-adjustable chest belt, a durable handle, load control straps, and features compression around the perimeter of the base. The bag is specially constructed whereby the hip belt fixation is redirected to allow for single-handed adjustment. The TT Mil Ops Pack 80+24 comes with two removable side pouches with zippers, each with a volume of 12 liters (for a combined total of 24 liters). For winter or cold climate missions, this pack comes equipped with a snow skirt with a drawstring and zipper, as well as two loops for ice tools, poles, or equipment.

The TT Mil Ops Pack 80+2 has a volume of 80 + 24 liters (4881 + 1464 cubic inches) and weighs in at 9 lbs. (4.2kg.). Made from Cordura® 700 den, it measures 32 x 13 x 5 in. (82 x 34 x 21 cm). Available in Olive and Coyote. MSRP $589.00.

About Tasmanian Tiger®

Tasmanian Tiger®, a division of Tatonka GmbH, is an international brand founded in 1999 to provide user-design-driven nylon products to elite warfighters and law enforcement in Europe and Asia. From prototype to production, all products are manufactured in the company’s own facilities, thus ensuring a consistently high level of quality throughout the production processes. All products are quality checked before leaving the facility and checked regularly by independent international test centers. www.tasmaniantigerusa.com