Team Remington on the Podium at Harry Wright Open

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Team Remington shooters Alessandro Vitale and Sam Armstrong posted impressive scores while claiming top honors for Big Green recently at the Harry Wright Open at the Loch Raven Skeet Club in Phoenix, MD.

Vitale finished the event winning with a score of 399/400 and taking High Over All with a score of 498/500. Additionally, Sam Armstrong finished third in the HOA competition, securing yet another podium position for Team Remington.

Team Remington is comprised of an elite list of accomplished shooters who compete at both the top national and worldwide level. Dominating the Trap, Skeet, and Sporting Clays disciplines, these shooters continue to take and defend titles in nearly every division in the sport. Utilizing Remington Premier STS Target Loads, Team Remington shooters continue to tally podium finishes and represent Big Green against the best shooters in the world.

