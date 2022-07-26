This Week on Shooting USA – USPSA Carry Optics – PCC Nationals

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- They are the two newest and most popular divisions of the United States Practical Shooting Association competition. Carry Optics allows red dot slide-ride optics on 9mm pistols. Pistol Caliber Carbine is competition with rifles chambered in calibers that can be used on pistol bays and targets. John Scoutten covers the action in the race for the Championship Titles on the ranges at Talladega Marksmanship Park.

Plus the rarest of historic flintlock double rifles are suitable for museum display. But Dr. Lewis Drake intends to shoot them in a power test of the big game guns from the 1700s.

And James Jean comes up with another Impossible Shot to let us know “That’s how you do it.” More Info…

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel.

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel.

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA.

Defending the 2nd by Example in the 29th Year

