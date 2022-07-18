Ammo Deals: 90 Rounds Winchester 5.56w/ Stripper Clips 3 Magpul PMAGS $100.00 FREES&H

90 Rounds Winchester 5.56 Stripper Clips 3 Magpul PMAGS

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli has a great package price on 90 rounds of Winchester 5.56 on Stripper Clips plus 3 Magpul Pmags & tool for just $100.00 shipped FREE! You save 44% off retail!

90 Rounds 5.56w/ StripperClips 3 Magpul Pmags $100.00 FREE S&H

Package Includes 3 Winchester 5.56MM 55 Grain WM193CP Lake City FMJ With Stripper Clips and Loading Tool (90rds) + 3 Magpul 30rd PMAGS .223 / 5.56 NATO – MAG571

Backed by generations of legendary excellence, Winchester “USA White Box” stands for consistent performance and outstanding value, offering high-quality ammunition to suit a wide range of hunter’s and shooter’s needs.

For serious shooters, M193 USA Ammunition from Winchester is the ideal choice for training, competition or a long session at the range. The easily identifiable white box is synonymous with high quality and reliability. This ammunition is new production, non-corrosive, and comes in boxer primed, reloadable brass cases.

  • Positive Functioning
  • No Expansion
  • Good Accuracy
  • No Barrel Leading
  • Caliber: 5.56mm
  • Bullet Weight: 55 gr
  • Bullet Type: Full Metal Jacket
  • Muzzle Velocity: 3180 FPS
  • Muzzle Energy: 1235 FT-LBS
  • Quantity: 60 Round Case / 30 Boxes
  • Manufacturer Winchester
  • Mfg. Part Number WM193CP
  • UPC 020892228849
  • Caliber/Gauge .223 / 5.56

Packed With 3 Stripper Clips and 1 Loading Tool Per Box.

