ALPS OutdoorZ Introduces the Elite Backcountry Pack System

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- ALPS OutdoorZ, the premiere manufacturer of rugged hunting packs and gear for big-game hunters, announces a new frame and pack system developed for extreme backcountry hunters. The new ultralight modular Elite frame and pack bags address the needs of hunters who require a lightweight system that can reliably and comfortably haul meat and gear through the most adverse terrain and weather conditions.

The Elite system centers on the all-new Elite frame, which improves the structural integrity by approximately 30 percent, providing a lighter and stronger pack frame. In addition, this new frame hits higher benchmarks of performance and ergonomics thanks to an adjustable torso length, fully adjustable load lifters, contoured lumbar support, anti-sway waist belt, and a quiet and breathable 3D air mesh suspension with an anti-slip lumbar pad.

The Elite system is designed so that the frame can be used as a standalone solution for hauling meat and capes. A large front load panel and two side panels feature buckle compression straps that allow the hunter to properly balance and secure heavy loads without shifting. What’s more, the loaded Elite frame can accommodate one of two Elite pack bags, which use compression straps to secure to the frame over top of the meat load. This allows the hunter the option of packing their game and gear out in a single trip.

Two-pack bags are offered with the Elite system. For short trips or for ultralight bivouacs, there is the Elite 1800 pack bag, weighing 1 lb., 12 oz. with the included rain cover and drop-down weapon pocket. For multi-day backcountry trips, the Elite 3800 pack bag is the optimal choice. This pack features a 3800 cu-in capacity, weighing 2 lbs., 7 oz with the rain cover, drop-down pocket, and spotting scope pocket on the exterior of the pack bag.

Both the Elite 1800 and the Elite 3800 pack bags are intelligently designed to meet the specific needs of backcountry hunters. The main compartment, for example, features zippers along both sides of the pack so that the compartment can be fully exposed to access items anywhere in the bag without having to “fish around” and pull-out gear (unlike the typical top-load bags). Inside the main compartment are five mesh pockets to keep smaller items organized and within easy reach. Additionally, the bags feature a zippered top compartment for storing quick-access items and three exterior stretch fabric pockets with buckle adjustment straps for securing larger, more awkward items. Integrated into the bottom of the pack bags are a quick-deploy rain cover and a drop-down pocket that lets the hunter secure their bow or rifle for hands-free walking and climbing.

The Elite frame and pack bags credit their lightweight and “ready-for-adventure” sturdiness to the 500D Cordura fabric. This lightweight material is exceptionally strong and abrasion-resistant and is PU coated to make it highly water-resistant and fast to dry.

The Elite system is available in the following configurations:

Elite Frame MSRP: $299.99

Elite 1800 Pack Bag MSRP: $149.99

Elite 3800 Pack Bag MSRP: $199.99

Elite Frame + 1800 Pack Bag MSRP: $499.99

Elite Frame + 3800 Pack Bag MSRP: $499.99

For more information about the new Elite frame and pack bag system or other innovative hunting solutions from ALPS OutdoorZ, visit http://www.alpsoutdoorz.com/.

About ALPS Brands:

Beginning in 1993 with the establishment of ALPS Mountaineering, ALPS Brands is a continuously growing and expanding group of companies dedicated to developing and manufacturing high quality, performance-driven outdoor products. Currently making up the ALPS Brands family of companies are ALPS Mountaineering, ALPS OutdoorZ, Cedar Ridge, Browning Camping and Hunting Blinds. ALPS OutdoorZ—the hunting gear moniker for ALPS Brands—made its mark several years ago by offering packs purposefully designed for remote wilderness hunting. Today, ALPS OutdoorZ products cover everything from day and expedition packs to waterfowl blinds and turkey hunting vests, as well as furniture, gun cases and sleeping bags. ALPS OutdoorZ items are sold and distributed in the best camping, backpacking and outdoor dealers throughout the entire US and Canada. For more information, please visit www. alpsoutdoorz.com.