Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Armored Republic has a buy-one-get-one BOGO sale on their AR500 Heritage Body Armor Plates. Buy one AR500 Heritage Plate BOGO Body Armor plate and get one FREE, that is 2 for only $65.00. You save 50%! Limited time offer.

AR500 also has the Black Testudo carrier on a BOGO sale for a complete kit.

AR500 Heritage Plate BOGO Body Armor To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Armored Republic, the flat AR500 Armor® Heritage Plate is being offered as a BOGO and at its launch price of $65. These plates provide Level III rated protection against 7.62×51 M80 NATO Ball (.308 Winchester) at a velocity of up to 2,780 FPS, and special threat tested to stop 5.56mm M855/SS109 (Green Tip) at a velocity of 2,780 FPS. Multi-hit capable and a steel alloy blend material with exclusive FragLock™ Base Coating- this Heritage Plate BOGO package provides durability, rifle-rated protection and 20-year shelf life. Included 2 x Level III 10″x12″ Flat, Base Coat Plates Upgrade 2 x Blunt Force Trauma Pads – 10″ x 12″ at only $20

2 x Level III 10″x12″ Multi-Curve, Base Coat Plates Get two of these plates for the price of one with an option to get two discounted $20 Trauma Pads to lessen the blunt impact and prevent backface deformation and/or upgrade to two curved plates.

Tactical Deals: AR500 Heritage Plate BOGO Body Armor Sale $65.00 for 2 USave 50%!

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support, and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.