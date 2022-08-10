U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Robyn Sandoval joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan?

You are jolted awake when you hear a crashing sound at 4 in the morning. You assume it is your niece who lives with you and you shout to ask if she is alright. She says it wasn’t her. You get up and see a stranger sitting at your kitchen table. You rush back to your bedroom and grab your gun. Your niece comes out of her room and you ask her who this is. She says she doesn’t know. The stranger gets up and moves toward you. You shoot him. He falls down and says that hurts. You stop shooting and call 911.

You put your gun away when the police arrive. EMS takes your attacker to the hospital. You give a statement to the police. You say you tried not to shoot but the attacker advanced on you before they arrived. You and the police look at your broken front door. Your attacker is charged with breaking and entering, and with public intoxication.

You are not charged.

You are a clerk at a convenience store. It is almost midnight when someone comes inside. The customer comes up to the counter and says to give him the money. He says he has a gun. You own a gun too. You are carrying concealed tonight. You shoot your attacker. He turns away and you stop shooting. You back away and find a safe place. You set your gun down and take out your phone. You call 911 and ask for help. You put your gun away when the police arrive.

You give the officers a brief statement. Emergency Medical Services declare your attacker dead at the scene. You show the police the videos from the store security cameras.

The news reports don’t say if your attacker actually had a firearm and you do not give a statement to the news media. You are not charged with a crime.

Your daughter is frightened. She says her ex-boyfriend is coming over and demands to see her. She does not want to see him. The doors are already locked even though it is 11 in the morning. You hear a stranger at the front door. He shouts to open the door and let him in. Your daughter calls 911. You tell the stranger to go away and that you’re armed. He hits the door and then throws himself at the door. He slams his shoulder into the door over and over. Eventually the door jam breaks and the intruder enters. You shoot him until he stops and turns around. You stay inside. Police arrive and you put your gun away. Emergency medical services declare your attacker dead at the scene.

Police ask if your attacker came inside. You say he did. They show you a bullet hole in the door. You show the police the broken door frame and the doorbell security video. It looks like the attacker pulled the door closed as he fell back outside your home. You try to take care of our daughter who is very upset.

You are not charged.

It is after midnight. You are about to close your small market and liquor store. You look up to see a car drive up and a man get out. You watch him on the video monitors. He pulls a ski mask over his face and he is wearing rubber gloves. He is also carrying an AR rifle in his arms. You reach under the counter and grab the shotgun you keep there. You drop down behind the counter and point the shotgun at the front door. Your attacker comes through the door and levels his rifle. You shoot him. He turns and runs outside. Another man in the getaway car gets out of the car to help your attacker. The second man has a handgun. You stay inside. Your attackers drive away and you call 911.

Police arrive a few minutes later. The police arrest your four attackers as they drive into the hospital parking lot. You show the police your security video. Your attacker is in stable but serious condition due to the shotgun wound to his upper arm.

You are 80 years old. You call a 24 hour repair company to put plywood over the damaged front door of your store. Your attackers face felony charges for attempted robbery, possession of stolen firearms, car theft, using guns during commission of a felony, victimizing a person over age 65 and elder abuse. They are being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The extended discussion of each story is at the Self Defense Gun Stories podcast webpage.