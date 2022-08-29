Armed Citizens Defend Themselves, Friends, and Family

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Tony Simon joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan?

You are getting ready for work. You are in the shower when you hear your two teenagers scream. They are afraid so you are afraid. You run to your bedroom and grab your gun. You run into the house and see a stranger in the living room. You shout for him to get out. Your two pitbulls are biting him. He moves toward you in the hallway. You shoot him until he stops. He falls down. You check on your kids. They are upset but uninjured. You call 911 and back up to your bedroom. You set your gun down and then put on some clothes. When they arrive, you give a statement to the police. Your attacker was in his mid-30s and didn’t respond when you shouted for him to stop.

The police detain you and take you downtown to talk to the detectives. EMS removes the body from your home. You’re released to go back home to take care of your 12-year-old and your 14-year-old. The news story doesn’t say if the police interviewed your teenagers, but they are frightened. A neighbor helps you clean up the mess on your floor. You talk to a reporter but don’t want your face, or your name used because you are afraid of retaliation. The neighbors won’t speak on camera either.

You are not charged with a crime. You bought a gun after someone broke into your home last year. Now you’re looking for a new place to live.

Your husband is arguing with you. It is almost 10 at night. Now your husband hits you. You retreat to your bedroom and grab your gun. Your husband chases you. He threatens you. You tell him to stop. You shoot him when he gets close to you. Now he stops. You run from your home and 911 and for help. Police arrive and you meet them back at your house.

EMS takes your husband to a trauma care center with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police arrest him for False Imprisonment, Battery, Criminal Damage to Property, Theft by Taking, and Interference with a 911 Call. These offenses are charged as enhancements under the Family Violence Act. He also is arrested for outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear and Probation Violations in two other counties.

You are a 45-year-old man. It is about 1:30 in the morning. You’re sitting in your car. The story doesn’t say whether you just parked or if you were getting in your car to leave. A stranger runs up to the door of your car. He has a gun in his hand. You own a gun. You have your Illinois concealed carry permit. You’re armed and carrying concealed this morning. You get out of your car, and your attacker shoots at you. You shoot back and hit your attacker one time in the upper center chest. Your attacker drops his gun, so you stop shooting.

You call 911. Police reports don’t mention if your attacker stayed at the scene or if he ran away. Emergency Medical Services transport your attacker to a local hospital in critical condition. You give a statement to the police. They recover your attacker’s firearm at the scene of the crime. Police investigate your attack as an attempted carjacking.

There have been over 2,300 shootings in Chicago so far this year. You are not charged with a crime.

You and your friend see someone walking around on your property. You ask the stranger if he’s lost. He doesn’t make sense, so you ask him to leave. You call 911 to get the sheriff involved. Your friend tries to talk to the man, but the stranger attacks your friend. You’re armed. You present your firearm and tell the attacker to stop. He moves toward you and you back away. He moves closer, and you shoot him one time. Now he stops. You call 911 again and ask for Emergency Medical Services.

You put your gun away when the police arrive. EMS takes your attacker to the local big city hospital with a gunshot wound to the pelvis. You and your friend give statements to the police. EMS says your attacker was on illegal drugs. He is charged with assault and trespassing.

The Sheriff said, quote,

The property owner and his friend were presented with a stranger acting erratically and the man eventually became violent by physically assaulting someone. ..I wholeheartedly believe people have a right to protect themselves.. and in this case, it appears to be a justified self-defense situation.

Close quote.

