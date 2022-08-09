Armed Citizens Save Lives at Home, at Work, and in Public

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor David Cole joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan?

It is after dark when you hear a knock on your door. A woman asks if she can come in. She is your neighbor and also your neighbor’s girlfriend. She said they had a fight. You let her in. Later, your male neighbor starts pounding on your door. He demands to come inside. He threatens his ex-girlfriend. He threatens you. You’re armed. You shoot your attacker when he tries to force his way through your locked doors. You call 911 and ask for help.

The police arrive. You put your gun away. EMTs declare your attacker dead at the scene. Now you find out that there is a no-contact order between your neighbor and his girlfriend. Both of them used to live next door.

You are arrested and then released. You are not charged with a crime.

You are at your mothers house and you hear her scream. You see your step father hit her. You shout for him to stop. You call 911 and ask for help. Your step-father threatens you and moves toward you. You’re armed. You tell him to stop. You shoot him when he advances toward you. Now he stops. You apply first aid. You stop first aid when the police arrive. You tell the police that your attacker injured your mom and threatened to kill both of you. The police notice that your mom is injured and that she also shows the bruises from earlier injuries. She said she has been beaten by her husband and that her husband threatened to kill her and to kill you. In front of the police, your step-father says he’ll kill you when he gets out of the hospital. It is 7:30 in the evening.

Your attacker is taken to the hospital. Weeks later, he is charged with battery when he is released from the hospital.

You are not charged.

It is 10pm when you’re waiting for a train to take you home. Two strange men approach you. You say you’re not interested and move away from them. They advance again and you shout for them to stop. They advance and you present your firearm. You back away as fast as you can but the two young men rush you. You shoot them and now they stop. You call 911. You put your gun away when the police arrive. You give them a brief statement. One of your attackers died at the scene and the second is taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Security video shows you backing up over 30 feet to get away from your attackers. The District Attorney says you backed away and the two men clearly ran you down. The train station has become more dangerous as people with drug addiction have taken over the area.

You are not charged.

You’re working behind the counter at a convenience store. It is almost midnight when an older man walks into your store. He has a knife and demands the money from the cash drawer. You back away and let him have the money. You call 911 and report the crime. The robber advances toward you. You present your firearm and he attacks you. You shoot him. Now he stops. You get your phone again and tell the dispatcher you had to shoot your attacker. Police arrive a few minutes later and you put your gun away. EMS takes your attacker to the hospital.

You give the police a brief statement. The police recover your attacker’s knife from inside your store.

You are not charged with a crime.

