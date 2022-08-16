Attn Reloaders: Brownells has a New Supply of ALLIANT POWDER ~ Coupon CODEs FREE S&H

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

Brownells has a New supply of ALLIANT POWDER

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Attention ammunition reloaders: Brownells has a great selection of new Alliant smokeless powders in stock and shipping. Many have purchase limits but you should be able to use the coupon codes below to save some money while stocking up.

Every container of Alliant smokeless powder is backed by a century of manufacturing experience and the most exacting quality control procedures in the industry. We check and control chemical composition, the shape and size of powder grains, and even the propellants’ density and porosity. We send samples of every batch to our ballistics lab, testing for burning speed, among other things. Then, after blending batches together for exactly the right ballistic characteristics, we use our advanced computerized equipment to test again.

The result: a line of products known and respected for consistent quality and performance — not only in the lab but especially on the firing line. After all, one of the reasons you’re a reloader is so you’ll know exactly what to expect every time you pull the trigger. With Alliant powder, you will. Not only shell after shell, but also year after year.

Attn Reloaders: Brownells has a New Supply of ALLIANT POWDER ~ Coupon CODEs FREE S&H

Some Related Reviews:

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

$25 off $250+
AUGUST25
Expiration Date 8/31/2022

$55 off $500+
AUGUST55
Expiration date 8/31/2022

$120 Off Orders $1000+
AUGUST120
Expiration date 8/31/2022

$15 off $150
SAE
Expiration Date Unknown

$10 off $100
PTT
Expiration Date Unknown

$15 off $150
TAG
Expiration Date Unknown

$25 off $250
AMMOLAND25
Expiration Date Unknown

$10 off $100
AMMOLAND10
Expiration Date Unknown

$15 off $150
AMMOLAND15
Expiration Date Unknown

$45 off $450
45OFF450
Expiration Date Unknown

FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING on all orders with Membership
No Code - The Edge Program
Expiration Date Unknown

$35 off $350
35OFF350
Expiration Date Unknown
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
DDS

It isn’t just powder, primers, loaded ammo, gasoline, food, baby formula, lumber, or …… Everything “costs” more. But if you start comparing goods to goods, which they’d rather you couldn’t do, you’d realize that what really happened is that FedGov created more dollars out of nothing, in order to fund the welfare state and a permanent wartime deficit spending fueled economy, making all of the dollars in circulation worth less. The Fed has an inflation target of 2% and does everything in their power to prevent prices from dropping across the board, a condition called “deflation.” The inevitable result is… Read more »

Last edited 23 days ago by DDS
1
Wild Bill

In my uncle’s foot locker, willed to me, I found a Weimar Republic one million mark note. Almost a mystical warning from the past.

3
swmft

Turkish lira 1,000,000 note and several others (100,000- 500,000) from various countries I visited that were not worth exchanging place that struck me the most was Argentina inflation was more than 1000% and these people keep putting same idiots back in power when someone fixes the problem left gets back in and screws it up…still to this day

-1
musicman44mag

Man, so glad to see my 4350 Accurate powder that I bought shortly after obummer became president for 23 bucks is now worth almost fifty dollars. cant wait for next year when it is more maybe I might sell it and then when we get a republican in buy it to replace it at half the cost. Oh wait, the demonkkkrats have the system rigged so they win. Oh well, maybe not.

Buy yours now. In five years if we have another demoratt president you may not be able to buy reloading parts anymore.

OreGONEISTAN

Last edited 1 month ago by musicman44mag
2
swmft

at the prices they are getting for primmers could sell all my reloading stuff and retire …….wait …..why would I exchange something of value for worthless paper

1
Home Page | Recent Posts