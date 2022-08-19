Knife Deals: Buck Knives 537 Open Season Skinner Knife $99.99 FREE S&H

Ammoland Inc.
Buck Knives 537 Open Season Skinner Knife Sale

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Hunter! Buck Knives has a good closeout price on their Buck Knives 537 Open Season Skinner Knife, now just $99.99 with FREE Shipping.

Buck Knives 537 Open Season Skinner Knife

The 537 Open Season® skinner combines all the right tools for a successful season. Made from quality materials, this knife features an S30V steel blade and contoured Rosewood Dymalux® handles with an aluminum inlay.

This knife has a drop point, 4 1/2” blade with a large choil for a secure grip, and is finished with Buck’s advanced Edge2x blade technology for unbelievable sharpness and blade retention out of the box.

Comes with a black leather sheath, made in the USA.

Forever Warranty

We warranty each and every Buck knife to be free from defects in material and workmanship for the life of the knife, and we will repair or replace with a new knife, at our option, any Buck knife that is defective. Buck Knives does not warrant its products against normal wear, misuse, or product modifications. Buck Knives are not intended to be used as hammers, chisels, pry bars, or screwdrivers.

BLADE SHAPE:
Drop Point
BLADE THICKNESS:
0.150″
BLADE LENGTH:
4 1/2″ (11.4 cm)
WEIGHT:
5.2 oz (147.4 g)
HANDLE:
Rosewood Dymalux® with aluminum inlay
CARRY SYSTEM:
Sheath
ORIGIN:
Made in the USA

Knife Deals: Buck Knives 537 Open Season Skinner Knife $99.99 FREE S&H

