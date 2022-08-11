Ammo InStock: CCI Primers 1000pc Starting @$95.49 FREE S&H CODES

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

So this inventory is elusive, but at we are reposting this as Small Rifle Magnum Primers 1,000/Box are in stock at this moment.

CCI Magnum Pistol Primers Sale august2022

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has both rifle & pistol primers in stock and shipping. Like assorted 1000 packs of CCI Pistol Primers, both large & small starting at $95.49. Use the coupon codes below to save more. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

And Now Small & Large Rifle Primers!

CCI Magnum Pistol Primers

These are the “bread-and-butter” of reloading, the most commonly called-for primers in reloading recipes. CCI standard primers are remarkably clean-burning, leaving primer pockets cleaner and extending the time between pocket cleaning. That’s a huge benefit for progressive reloaders.

  • Clean-burning initiator compound
  • Larger “sweet spot” for guns that produce off-center strikes
  • Easier to seat than ever before
  • Improved sensitivity for “critical-need” loading
  • NON-APS STRIPS

They are more sensitive and easier to seat than older CCI primers, and engineered for smooth feeding in automated equipment.

Ammo InStock: CCI Rifle Primers 1000pc Starting @$95.49 FREE S&H CODES

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.
Subscribe
Notify of
23 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Son of Waylon

Enough with the phony ad already

1
Arny

They do have small mag rifle primers.

2
RetVetArk

Twice this week I have clicked on this ad around 615am and twice
it says sold out. Why put this phony ad in this website when it is
not valid within 10 mins of me receiving the morning ammoland
product?

4
Arny

Try looking now, they have small mag rifle primers.

2
Son of Waylon

Wait….this was yesterdays deal? Sunday.

0
GmanNM

I guess if you don’t want to buy them, don’t buy them. At a limit of 2 boxes, there is not much chance of anyone cleaning them out as has happened in past shortages. I’ve been shooting throughout the drought and if I want to keep shooting then i need to buy some. It’s simple Economics 101… If you have a limited supply of something and the demand goes up, then prices will go up. Similarly, if you have a steady demand and for some reason supply goes down ( ie. illegal government meddling in the marketplaces of labor and… Read more »

Last edited 3 months ago by GmanNM
3
CourageousLion

And similarly if you are using worthless fiat currency that keeps loosing its value, you can expect prices to go up.

0
Arny

And once that worthless fiat currency is gone. We are really screwed. Digital is not the answer. PM are not being pushed enough to make a difference to the average citizen. I would like to see the US go back to the gold standard. But not likely. So what is the answer ?

3
Wild Bill

Stop government spending. Government buying things is in competition with the rest of us for goods and services, that demand drives the price of everything up. Stop government paying people not to work because then not enough people are available to work causing employers to pay more for employees, thus causing the price of everything to go up. Government, at all levels, are in buying competition with all of us. For example: Tell BATFE to turn in their cars and gasoline credit cards; then turn in their guns and ammunition; then send them home and stop the rent on their… Read more »

Last edited 3 months ago by Wild Bill
1
swmft

barter and trade

-2
Knute Knute

Perhaps a system of direct barter, combined with a digital system ran on open source code to provide complete transparency, thus removing the scams that have historically always existed around mediums of exchange?
Is that answer even worth discussing?

-1
Wild Bill

Can I barter locally and skip the electronic record keeping?

2
swmft

and the value of gold , silver and other things of real value

0
GmanNM

Bingo! Use the worthless fiat now to buy commodities with value BEFORE they cost arms & legs. While they may be expensive now, with CURRENT inflation rates at 8.5 percent, raw materials continuing to go up, it’s a pretty good bet things like this ate going to continue to get even more expensive.

0
swmft

check other gun dealers, I bought some from dealer in New Mexico ,connections matter

0
GmanNM

I’ve checked locally and stock is non existent – for what I need. I continue to check my LGS, but no luck yet. Price of gas here limits how far it’s worth driving to get a better deal on price alone.

0
Son of Waylon

Dang I just saw this, it’s only 630am Saturday and they are already sold out!!???

0
Montana454Casull

Just another Ben Dover deal that requires you to bring your own lube !

3
grant

$85. Thats four times what it was just 2 years ago.
Scalping, plain n simple.

1
CourageousLion

$35 for 1000 is what I have in receipts from two years ago. Where were you getting them for $22 per 1000?

0
Russn8r

It’s supply and demand. Don’t buy them and that will help drop the price.

-2
Knute Knute

It might help, a tiny bit, but when the authorities in a certain Country buy up all the ammunition components and send them all abroad to somewhere else, what then? Like, let’s say, to Ukraine for example. In that situation it doesn’t much matter what you and I do, does it? The supply has been removed by government decree, and thus none for anyone else. At least unless they have the man’s decree on their side. Add to that ammo companies donating their production overseas on top of that, and how is it possible that shortages WON’T develop? It’s designed… Read more »

-3
musicman44mag

Wow, it’s going fast.

2
Home Page | Recent Posts