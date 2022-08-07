Daily Gun Deals: CMMG Bravo AR 15 22LR Rifle Conversion Kit +3 Mags $164.99 FREE S&H

Read AmmoLand review of the CMMG Bravo 22 LR AR Conversion Kit & Video – the First Kit that Really Works

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- The gun guys at Brownells have a great price on the CMMG Bravo AR 15 22LR Rifle conversion kit and three matching 25-round magazines for $164.99 after coupon code “AMMOLAND15” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. You can check prices online here and over here and you see why we like this package price.

If you have wanted to convert your AR15 rifle to shoot 22LR but were put off by the high price of conversion kits then here is your chance to get a great kit and start saving when you train.

CMMG Bravo AR15 22LR Rifle Conversion Kit Brand: CMMG

SKU: WX2-720978

UPC: 815835017150

MPN: 22BA651

Caliber: 22LR

Model Name: CMMG AR15 22LR Bravo Conversion Kit

MSRP: $270.00

CMMG Bravo Best Price $164.99

Condition: New Use Economical .22 LR Ammo To Practice More & Hone Critical Shooting Skills. Drop-in .22 LR conversion system comes fully assembled and ready to install in any semi-auto AR-15 to help you practice critical shooting skills with economical rimfire ammunition. Helps you concentrate on improving grip, sight alignment, trigger pull, and other skills without burning up expensive centerfire ammo. Simply replace the rifle’s bolt and carrier with the Bravo .22 LR conversion unit, load up the included magazine with round-nose .22 LR ammo, and you’re ready to shoot. Precision machined from high-grade stainless steel for reliable function in any mil-spec AR-15 rifle or carbine chambered in 5.56mm NATO, including most gas piston systems.

The CMMG Bravo 22LR Rifle Conversion Kit is well-reviewed and easy to install:

Product Review Rating?

In his review, AmmoLand News’ Jim Grant says “I would give this product five (5) stars for ease of use, reliability, and for its simple design.” How many stars would you give the CMMG Bravo 22 LR AR Conversion Kit?

5/5 (1 Review)

