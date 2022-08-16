CZ-USA Releases 600 Alpha Rifle

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The 600 Alpha is part of the exciting new CZ-USA 600 series rifle family. The Alpha combines the best characteristics of this new generation of rifles into a do-it-all gun, delivering sub-MOA accuracy at a budget-friendly price! With a choice of popular cartridges and high-performance features, the Alpha meets every shooter’s needs for hunting or competition, and everything in between.

The Alpha’s sleek black, fiber-reinforced stock is optimized for more modern technical shooting styles with a parallel comb, symmetrical geometry, and a vertical grip. Serrated soft-touch inserts are located in multiple grip zones throughout the stock and are much appreciated when conditions are less than ideal.

A cold hammer-forged semi-heavy contour barrel delivers guaranteed sub-MOA with various loads. The barrels are threaded and suppressor-ready. Barrels range from 18 to 24 inches depending on the cartridge and feature a tough-as-nails nitride finish for unsurpassed corrosion resistance in the field.

The Alpha’s patented single-stage trigger is adjustable in four increments from 1.3 to 3 pounds without removing the chassis from the stock. This user-friendly feature allows field tuning to match the conditions and personal preferences.

Shooters will love the smooth and fast-handling 60° bolt throw, a design that increases clearance between the bolt and optic, plus it cycles considerably faster than traditional designs. Reliability was a vital consideration in the 600 Alpha’s design. So, CZ selected the short extractor, controlled round feed design for its round-cycling consistency in all situations.

On top, integral Picatinny scope bases allow the shooter to choose from various optic mounting solutions. A silent, 2-position safety compliments this action. It enabled a locked or cycling bolt with the safety engaged. In the field, this type of safety prevents unintentional bolt opening.

A detachable magazine allows quick mag changes, and its built-in locking feature ensures secure magazine retention. Magazine top-off through the ejection port adds speed and convenience when extra shots are required.

The 600 Alpha incorporates the high CZ standards of accuracy, reliability, durability, and versatility and marries them with the new rifle platform. It includes innovative technology, top-of-the-line materials, and an advanced design. Check out the new CZ 600 Alpha – a rifle for the shooter wanting true versatility.

CZ 600 Alpha Features:

Aluminum receiver

Three action size options – 9 cartridge chamberings

Barrel: semi-heavy; cold hammer-forged; threaded muzzle

Sub 1-MOA, at 100 m guarantee

Short Extractor Controlled Feed

Two-position safety. On -bolt opens w/safety on

Adjustable trigger – no disassembly needed (4-positions)

60 Degree bolt throw

Picatinny rail scope base

Magazine fed with magazine lock (optional use)

Ability to top off magazine through the ejection port

Cocking Indicator

Silent Safety

CZ 600 Alpha Specifications:

Chambering: 223 Rem, 224 Valkyrie, 7.62×39, 308 Win, 6 CM, 6.5 CM, 6.5 PRC, 30-06, 300 Win Mag

223 Rem, 224 Valkyrie, 7.62×39, 308 Win, 6 CM, 6.5 CM, 6.5 PRC, 30-06, 300 Win Mag Rate of Twist: 1:7, 1:9.5, 1:6.5, 1:7, 1:7, 1:8, 1:10, 1:10

1:7, 1:9.5, 1:6.5, 1:7, 1:7, 1:8, 1:10, 1:10 Magazine Type: Detachable

Detachable Magazine Capacity: 5, 3 (300 Win Mag, 6.5 PRC)

5, 3 (300 Win Mag, 6.5 PRC) Stock: Black Polymer, American-Style

Black Polymer, American-Style Length of Pull: 14-inches

14-inches Sights: No Sights, Integrated Picatinny-style Rail

No Sights, Integrated Picatinny-style Rail Barrel: Cold Hammer-Forged, Suppressor-Ready

Cold Hammer-Forged, Suppressor-Ready Barrel Length: 18″, 20″, 22″, 24″

18″, 20″, 22″, 24″ Trigger Mech: 4-Point Adjustable

4-Point Adjustable Overall Length: 37.12″, 40.15″, 42.16″,43.05″

37.12″, 40.15″, 42.16″,43.05″ Safety: Vertical 2-Position

Vertical 2-Position MSRP: $749.00

About CZ-USA

Since 1997, CZ-USA has given American shooters and hunters the best firearms the Czech Republic has to offer. In 2019, we completed yet another milestone by producing CZ firearms here in the United States at CZ-USA’s Kansas City, Kansas, facility. With our ever-increasing production capabilities stateside, CZ-USA will continue to improve, innovate, and add to the CZ-USA line-up of high-quality, affordable handguns, rifles, shotguns, and suppressors, plus custom-quality handguns from Dan Wesson.

For more information, please visit WWW.CZ-USA.COM