CZ-USA Releases 600 Alpha Rifle

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The 600 Alpha is part of the exciting new CZ-USA 600 series rifle family. The Alpha combines the best characteristics of this new generation of rifles into a do-it-all gun, delivering sub-MOA accuracy at a budget-friendly price! With a choice of popular cartridges and high-performance features, the Alpha meets every shooter’s needs for hunting or competition, and everything in between.
The Alpha’s sleek black, fiber-reinforced stock is optimized for more modern technical shooting styles with a parallel comb, symmetrical geometry, and a vertical grip. Serrated soft-touch inserts are located in multiple grip zones throughout the stock and are much appreciated when conditions are less than ideal.
A cold hammer-forged semi-heavy contour barrel delivers guaranteed sub-MOA with various loads. The barrels are threaded and suppressor-ready. Barrels range from 18 to 24 inches depending on the cartridge and feature a tough-as-nails nitride finish for unsurpassed corrosion resistance in the field.
The Alpha’s patented single-stage trigger is adjustable in four increments from 1.3 to 3 pounds without removing the chassis from the stock. This user-friendly feature allows field tuning to match the conditions and personal preferences.
Shooters will love the smooth and fast-handling 60° bolt throw, a design that increases clearance between the bolt and optic, plus it cycles considerably faster than traditional designs. Reliability was a vital consideration in the 600 Alpha’s design. So, CZ selected the short extractor, controlled round feed design for its round-cycling consistency in all situations.
On top, integral Picatinny scope bases allow the shooter to choose from various optic mounting solutions. A silent, 2-position safety compliments this action. It enabled a locked or cycling bolt with the safety engaged. In the field, this type of safety prevents unintentional bolt opening.
A detachable magazine allows quick mag changes, and its built-in locking feature ensures secure magazine retention. Magazine top-off through the ejection port adds speed and convenience when extra shots are required.
The 600 Alpha incorporates the high CZ standards of accuracy, reliability, durability, and versatility and marries them with the new rifle platform. It includes innovative technology, top-of-the-line materials, and an advanced design. Check out the new CZ 600 Alpha – a rifle for the shooter wanting true versatility.
CZ 600 Alpha Features:
- Aluminum receiver
- Three action size options – 9 cartridge chamberings
- Barrel: semi-heavy; cold hammer-forged; threaded muzzle
- Sub 1-MOA, at 100 m guarantee
- Short Extractor Controlled Feed
- Two-position safety. On -bolt opens w/safety on
- Adjustable trigger – no disassembly needed (4-positions)
- 60 Degree bolt throw
- Picatinny rail scope base
- Magazine fed with magazine lock (optional use)
- Ability to top off magazine through the ejection port
- Cocking Indicator
- Silent Safety
CZ 600 Alpha Specifications:
- Chambering: 223 Rem, 224 Valkyrie, 7.62×39, 308 Win, 6 CM, 6.5 CM, 6.5 PRC, 30-06, 300 Win Mag
- Rate of Twist: 1:7, 1:9.5, 1:6.5, 1:7, 1:7, 1:8, 1:10, 1:10
- Magazine Type: Detachable
- Magazine Capacity: 5, 3 (300 Win Mag, 6.5 PRC)
- Stock: Black Polymer, American-Style
- Length of Pull: 14-inches
- Sights: No Sights, Integrated Picatinny-style Rail
- Barrel: Cold Hammer-Forged, Suppressor-Ready
- Barrel Length: 18″, 20″, 22″, 24″
- Trigger Mech: 4-Point Adjustable
- Overall Length: 37.12″, 40.15″, 42.16″,43.05″
- Safety: Vertical 2-Position
- MSRP: $749.00
About CZ-USA
Since 1997, CZ-USA has given American shooters and hunters the best firearms the Czech Republic has to offer. In 2019, we completed yet another milestone by producing CZ firearms here in the United States at CZ-USA’s Kansas City, Kansas, facility. With our ever-increasing production capabilities stateside, CZ-USA will continue to improve, innovate, and add to the CZ-USA line-up of high-quality, affordable handguns, rifles, shotguns, and suppressors, plus custom-quality handguns from Dan Wesson.
