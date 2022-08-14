First RCBS Rumble PRS Match Draws Elite Shooters Nationwide

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- RCBS, the leading manufacturer of ammunition reloading equipment for rifles and pistols, recently wrapped up its first-ever “RCBS Rumble” – the company’s own Precision Rifle Series match, after years of sponsoring and supporting other PRS events nationwide.

“Our team couldn’t be happier with how the inaugural RCBS Rumble turned out,” said Laurie Kokoruda, senior product manager and match director. “We have been discussing such an opportunity for years and thanks to the tremendous support we received not just locally but from our sponsors nationwide, the match was even better than we could have predicted. RCBS has supported PRS competitions for decades and it was great to see our brand take the lead in making a match of this caliber happen.” Kokoruda continued, “A special thanks is owed to all the range officers and volunteers who worked behind the scenes to make the match move smoothly. We heard nothing but positive feedback from the shooters all weekend and we hope to be back next year in an even bigger way.”

The RCBS Rumble was held on August 6 in RCBS’s and GA Precision’s own backyard near Pleasant Hill, Missouri. With additional support from partners including Bushnell, Hoppe’s, Federal Ammunition, GA Precision, and Manner’s Composite Stocks, the Rumble drew 75 elite PRS Pro Series shooters from across the country and sold out of registration spots in less than an hour. In addition to the main competition, the match included side stages sponsored by Manners Composite Stocks and Bushnell.

The match heated up quickly, not just with a heat index of 105 degrees, but with a fast-paced, challenging course of fire that included buses, trucks, and other props. Team RCBS and Elite Tactical shooter Troy Livesay took fourth place at the match, taking home one of the coveted trophies – custom RCBS presses. First through fifth place won gold, silver, bronze, and copper RCBS Summit presses, while the top shooter in each class also received a custom copper RCBS Rebel press. Team RCBS and Elite Tactical shooter Melissa Gilliland claimed the Top Lady title at the match.

RCBS would like to congratulate all the shooters who participated in this year’s event as well as extend its thanks to the many sponsors who helped contribute to the match.

2022 RCBS Rumble Winners

1 st Place – Chris Opfer

Place – Chris Opfer 2 nd Place – Josh Ulickey

Place – Josh Ulickey 3rd Place – Greg Harris

Top Production – Doug Koenig

– Doug Koenig Top Gas Gun – Miles Neville

Top Sr. – Tommy Tinsley

Top Mil/LE – Caleb Ash

Topy Lady – Melissa Gilliland

Top Amateur – Trent Keen

Top Marksman – Mark Bates

Top Semipro – Josh Ulickey

To learn more about RCBS or to see the full lineup of RCBS products, check out RCBS.com .

About RCBS

RCBS has dedicated itself to the craft of reloading ammunition since it was founded in 1943. RCBS started with one simple bullet die and has grown into the leading manufacturer of reloading equipment for rifles and pistols. Reloading is an exact process with tight tolerances. It requires precision and skill to be done correctly. That’s why RCBS makes state-of-the-art products – everything from presses dies, shell holders, powder measures, and priming products. All are backed by RCBS’s industry-leading reputation to give you a premium reloading experience. RCBS: Precisioneered Reloading.