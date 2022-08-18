Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co already had a great price on the FN America 509 Compact Tactical handgun. Now, if you combine it with FN America’s latest Rebate, you can pick up the FN America 509 Compact Tactical pistol for sub >$700.00 (we can’t post the price online) after the rebate and FREE shipping. Compare prices online here and over here.

KYGC has both FDE & BLACK!

FN America 509 Compact Tactical The newest member of the FN 509 Family features FN’s patented Low-Profile Optics Mounting System™ and is compatible with most commercially available co-witnessing miniature red dot optics. With a stunning 24-round mag capacity, three included magazine options (12-, 15- and 24-round) and our signature cold hammer-forged, stainless steel threaded barrel the FN 509 Compact Tactical lets you call the shots. SPECIFICATIONS Caliber/Gauge: 9mm Finish: Black

Frame: Polymer Frame

Stock/Grips: Black Polymer

Barrel: 4.32″

Overall Length: 7.4″

Capacity: 24 + 1

# Of Magazines: 2

Mag Description: 1-12 Rd, 1-24 Rd

Sights: Suppressor Height Night Sights

Thread Pattern: 1/2×28

Special: Threaded Barrel Model

Weight: 26.2 Oz

Case: FN Soft Case

FN Optics Mounting System

Ambidextrous Slide Stop Lever

Ambidextrous Magazine Release

MFG Model No: 66-100782

UPC: 845737012144

