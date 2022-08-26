Giffords Opens Florida Office, Backs Anti-Gun Extremist Candidates

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Gabby Giffords is taking aim at the Gunshine State. In a press release issued this week, she announced the creation of Giffords Florida, which she described as “a new initiative dedicated to supporting candidates for local, state, and federal office in the Sunshine State who have the courage to fight gun violence.”
According to the release, this is Giffords “first and only state-specific political initiative,” as well as the “largest bilingual gun safety political program focused entirely on Florida.”
Giffords, which is headquartered in Washington, D.C., has more than $5 million in assets. Their law center, located in San Francisco, has more than $10 million.
Giffords bankrolled their new Florida office with $1 million, which they say they will spend on “endorsing candidates with strong records on gun safety, helping get out the vote for gun safety candidates, conducting research about Floridians’ views on gun violence prevention measures.”
Much of their efforts and money will be spent in Miami-Dade, promoting a slate of anti-gun candidates Giffords calls its “gun safety champions.”
Giffords endorsed Democrat Janelle Perez for Florida’s Senate District 38, which consists of part of Miami-Dade county.
According to her website, Perez, a political newcomer, holds extreme anti-gun views, including the licensing of gun owners.
“Much like driving a car requires a license, Janelle supports license requirements for owning a gun to keep our community safe,” her website states. It does not draw a distinction between owning a firearm, which is a constitutional right, and operating a motor vehicle, which is not.
Perez also supports a ban on “military-style assault rifles,” increased background checks “for every gun sold in the state of Florida,” and a ban on “modifications that increase the rate of fire.”
In a written statement, Perez does not appear to know the difference between constitutional carry, which Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-dominated state legislature support, and open carry.
“Our Governor and radical Republicans in the state Legislature have committed to passing open carry next year – putting our children, our community, and our future at risk for preventable gun violence,” Perez said in statement. “When elected to the Florida Senate, I vow to fight for the kind of responsible, commonsense gun safety measures supported by the majority of Americans that protect us all.”
Giffords Florida steering committee consists of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, State Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, State Rep. Christine Hunschofsky and others. The committee is chaired by former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.
About Lee Williams
Lee Williams, who is also known as “The Gun Writer,” is the chief editor of the Second Amendment Foundation’s Investigative Journalism Project. Until recently, he was also an editor for a daily newspaper in Florida. Before becoming an editor, Lee was an investigative reporter at newspapers in three states and a U.S. Territory. Before becoming a journalist, he worked as a police officer. Before becoming a cop, Lee served in the Army. He’s earned more than a dozen national journalism awards as a reporter, and three medals of valor as a cop. Lee is an avid tactical shooter.
This is why she went so light on the lunatic that put a round through her skull. Because she was saving all the revenge for us!
She’s like slo joe she is a puppet . Barely able to speak .
Don’t you love it when gun control advocates talk, “gun safety”? I’d love to meet up with one and ask, “could you tell me the four principles of gun safety”? “Okay, what about one”?
Janelle Perez looks about 12 years old and is a cancer surviving lesbian from Cuuba.she needs to head back south about 90miles.
Ope make it 80 miles .
That is funny!!
It’s time that we use our vote and our wallets to combat the anti-gunners. We need to protest in front of her new building just like the left does our justices and Pro Life Pregnancy Centers.
Bad idea. They’re very media savvy and will turn it against you. Better just to rally 2A supporters and persuade those uninformed.
I don’t know. Certain groups of people in the US riot, loot, and burn down big parts of cities, and those actions bring them political power all out of proportion to their actual numbers.
Yep, you got it. I will not be intimidated or defeated today, tomorrow or ever.
That is like giving into their threats. If we don’t protest, then we have no voice and those who protest the most and are the loudest win. If you don’t protest it is taken as if no one cares and since when hasn’t the left media not turned anything against conservatives. Our own Liar and Thief uncle kamalatoe joe obiden said yesterday that the ultimate MAGA people are a threat to the USA and representative of semi-fascism. With that being said by him, who cares what other lies they can pile on. To not protest is being defeated. To not… Read more »
I got some second hand info today can anyone corroborate ?
A source tells me that Rainier Arms has given all of their customers info to the fbi especially that regarding 80% receivers !!
Humm. I haven’t heard anything and I searched it and didn’t find out anything either. Right now 80 percenters are not against the law as far as I know but who knows what obidens team is working on.
Seems that anything they can do to take away arms is what their goal is.
My source said R A CEO in NY google didn’t , wouldn’t fill in , did not want to include fbi at all .
mm44… Sounds like fbi is trying to bully business to get everything they can get while they can before the SCOTUS and or a republican congress puts the clamps on them . Just look what they are doing to Trump .
Just wait until the irs gets their 87K new employees !