Tactical Deals: Gunslick Pro Rifle Cleaning Kit $10.00 FREE S&H 78% OFF!!!!!!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli with a super price on gear we use after every trip to the range. 78% off the Gunslick Pro Rifle Cleaning Kit makes it just $10.00 with FREE shipping.

Gunslick Pro Rifle Cleaning Kit

Gunslick Pro has an industry-wide reputation for quality cleaning products at an affordable price. Gunslick Pro is owned by ATK, the manufacturer of CCI, Speer, and Federal ammunition.

This cleaning kit is specifically designed for cleaning Rifles chambered in .223 or 5.56NATO. It features Ultra-Klenz which will remove powder and copper fouling and loosen lead deposits. Once the rifle is clean, the Ultra-Lube gun oil can be applied for lubrication and corrosion protection.

Kit includes:

  • 3 piece blackened steel rod
  • Rifle bronze and steel chamber brush
  • .22 caliber bronze bore brush
  • .22 caliber mop
  • .22 caliber brass slotted cleaning tip
  • Ultra-Klenz – Advanced Gun Cleaner (1.25 oz)
  • Ultra-Lube – Advanced Gun Oil (1.25 oz)
  • 7/8″x7/8″ cotton patches
  • Reusable storage pouch

The included cleaning accessories are perfect for maintaining the Rifle bore and barrel. The 3-piece cleaning rod pairs with the slotted cleaning tip, bronze bore brush, and bore mop. A special bronze and steel chamber brush attaches directly to the handle segment of the rod and is designed to clean the chamber and locking-lug area of a rifle.

Grigori

Great little cleaning kit for the money! The rods must be a limitless source of cosmoline (sp?) as I must have wiped mine off with solvent and a cloth a dozen or more times before it wiped clean. Came in very handy when I was punching the bore on my new S&W M&P Sport. Was very glad to have it on hand. I will be ordering more to have around and to give to friends.

StreetSweeper

Wow, I feel like I just stole one, thanks AMMOLAND!

