Introducing the Lightweight Ruger LC Carbine in 5.7x28mm

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is excited to introduce the lightweight, compact Ruger® LC Carbine™ chambered in 5.7x28mm. The compact nature of this carbine owes to its bolt-over-barrel design and feeding through the grip. The Ruger LC Carbine has a full 16.25″ barrel, features a reversible side-folding stock adjustable for length of pull, and is compatible with Picatinny rail-mounted accessory stocks. The stock and Rapid Deploy adjustable sights can be folded for storage.

Utilizing the same magazines and controls as the innovative Ruger-5.7™ pistol, the LC Carbine is the ultimate range companion. Even when using typical 40 grain 5.7x28mm jacketed bullets, this high-performing carbine’s felt recoil is comparable to a .22 LR. Like the Ruger-5.7 pistol, the LC Carbine utilizes Ruger’s safe, reliable and proven Secure Action™ fire-control mechanism that combines a protected internal hammer with a bladed-safety trigger that has a short, smooth pull, clean break and positive reset. The fluted, nitride-coated alloy steel barrel is durable and lightweight and allows for the attachment of standard muzzle accessories.

Ruger President and CEO, Chris Killoy, took time out at the range with the new LC Carbine and says, “I can’t describe how ergonomic the LC Carbine feels in your hands. You have to experience it on the range to really appreciate how it balances and moves. The controls are intuitive and conveniently located, and the lack of felt recoil makes it hard to put down.”

Made in the USA of strong and lightweight materials, the Ruger LC Carbine is ideal for the range, backpacking, small game, or anywhere a versatile and reliable carbine is appreciated.

For more information on the Ruger LC Carbine or to learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com, Facebook.com/Ruger or Instagram.com/RugersOfficial. To find accessories for the Ruger LC Carbine and other Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.

The acquisition, ownership, possession and use of firearms is heavily regulated. Some models may not be legally available in your state or locale. Whatever your purpose for lawfully acquiring a firearm – know the law, get trained, and shoot safely.

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines. For more than 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.