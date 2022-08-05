Langdon Tactical Partners with Heckler & Koch

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Langdon Tactical renowned for their second-to-none trigger jobs and the lowest RDO mounting solution available for Beretta 92s, have partnered with the illustrious Heckler & Koch (HK) to bring Langdon customizations to the P30 and P2000 series of pistols.

With over 200 options to choose from, the LTT P30 lineup will be infinitely customizable to every shooter’s needs and preference. The line-up will include the P30, P30L, and P30SK all in DA/SA and LEM options, along with the California compliant P2000 model in DA/SA.

“We are incredibly excited to bring this project to market” says Aimee Langdon, Vice President “a ton of time, R&D, and hard work went into making this happen, and we are pleased to finally debut these extraordinary pistols!”

Along with the new pistol lineup, Langdon will also be offering custom work on existing P30s and P2000s, including their now famous Low RDO solution, night sights, and the LTT trigger job with multiple options for pull weight.

Check out all of Langdon’s HK custom pistols and the full line up of LTT products at www.LangdonTactical.com.

To keep up to date with all things Langdon Tactical, follow LTT (@LangdonTactical) on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

About LTT

LTT creates customized confidence through making great firearms extraordinary. LTT puts the art and skill of craftsmen to work for a better fit, finish, and optimization of all the pieces and parts that mass production and assembly can never reproduce. The result is a firearm that gives ultimate confidence tailored to the shooter.

www.langdontactical.com