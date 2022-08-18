Leupold & Stevens Supports US Shooting Athletes Through NSSF Fundraiser

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., manufacturer of some of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear sports optics, is showing its support for USA Shooting athletes through a donation of $5,000 as part of a national fundraising campaign by NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association.

The crowdsourced fundraiser runs throughout the month of August—National Shooting Sports Month, a perfect time to support and celebrate our nation’s elite target shooters. A fundraising goal of $25,000 has been established to support USA Shooting athletes and their pursuit of excellence in pistol, rifle, and shotgun sports at the 2022 World Championships this fall.

“As a uniquely American optics manufacturer, we’re always proud to support USA Shooting,” said Bruce Pettet, President and Chief Executive Officer for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “The USA Shooting team’s commitment to excellence is unparalleled within the sport, and we’re happy to join the National Shooting Sports Foundation in supporting American athletes.”

Help USA Shooting Team members achieve success against world competition with a Donation Today!

“I’m very pleased to see a donation of this caliber come from Leupold soon after the fundraiser launch,” said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF President and CEO. “This gift should further encourage our industry and the broader community to support these standard-bearing athletes and help them benefit from the best in training, equipment, coaching, and onsite assistance at the 2022 World Championships.”

In addition to their successes in competition, USA Shooting athletes are outstanding ambassadors for the community of firearm owners, recreational shooting sports, and promoting responsible firearm ownership.

USA Shooting’s mission is to empower American athletes for Olympic and Paralympic success and inspire passion for recreational shooting. NSSF, the firearm industry, and firearm owners take great pride in these outstanding representatives for the shooting sports in America.

NSSF encourages the firearm industry to come together in showing our appreciation and support for future shooting sports champions of Team USA. Please Donate Today to help reach the goal of $25,000 and beyond.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org