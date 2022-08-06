Ammo Deals: Magpul PMAG D-50 GL9 Glock Magazine $90.92 FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a great price on Magpul PMAG D-50 GL9 Glock Magazines that with a coupon code and a filler item, you can pick one up for $90.92. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. Check prices online here and here and see why we like this deal.

To make this deal, you need to add the D-50 to your cart and another item (it can be any item we used a Luth-AR AR-15 Forward Assist Spring) to get your cart total over $100.00, so you can then apply coupon code “AMMOLAND10“. Look at our cart check image below to see how we did it.

Magpul PMAG D-50 GL9 Glock Magazine A Drum Magazine for Your Glock Handguns. With Magpul’s D-50 GL9 magazine, you won’t have to complain about sore thumbs from reloading magazines, because most of your range session will fit into this bad boy. This 50-round drum magazine has been optimized for use on Glock handguns, and it’s been built with the features from the company’ other 9mm drum magazines, ensuring that you get the best possible performance while keeping that trigger finger happy. The Magpul D-50 GL9 includes an increased feed-tower length, which makes it compatible with today’s popular Glock models. The unique design of the drum makes the overall size of the unit more manageable, and there’s a ratcheting mechanism for loading that saves your fingers when reloading 50 rounds. You can keep an eye on the number of rounds you have remaining, thanks to the rear round-count window and a rolling capacity indicator. The design will also lock your slide back, thanks to the built-in bolt hold-open device. Magpul warns that users of the D-50 GL9 magazine with Gen 1-3 Glocks will likely need a new factory magazine release installed to support the drum’s weight. Gen 4 Glocks will need a strengthened aftermarket magazine release, and all models may need a new extra-power recoil spring to ensure reliability. Use of the D-50 GL9 in pistol-caliber carbines is also not recommended, because of the height of the feed tower.

