New Comfort Flex Custom IWB Holster from Versacarry

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The New Comfort Flex Custom Inside the Waistband Holster from Versacarry combines the best of holster types with the secure hold of a custom-molded polymer front and the comfort of a leather and padded holster. The Comfort Flex Custom is part of the new Versatac line of Holsters from Versacarry and is proudly made in the USA.

The Comfort Flex Custom securely holds a firearm in place with the custom-molded polymer front and adjustable retention. The holster has an Adjustable Cant for draw customization. For all-day comfort when in use, the holster features a raised padded backing keeping the firearm off of the user. For firearm users that prefer an optic, the Comfort Flex Custom is optics compatible.

The Comport Flex Custom is securely held in place when in use with the Versacarry Belt Clip. The holster was designed with Anti-Snag protection so there are no snag points when putting the holster on. The polymer front has an open bottom to accommodate firearms with threaded barrels.

The MSRP for the Comfort Flex Custom IWB is $64.99

The Comfort Flex Custom is available to fit a wide range of popular firearms including Glock 19,43-H&K VP9SK-Ruger Max 9-S&W M&P Shield- Sig Sauer P320, P365-Springfield Hellcat, XDM-Taurus G3C, GX4-Walther PDP.

Versacarry Comfort Flex Custom IWB Holster features:

Custom Molded Polymer Front

Adjustable Retention

Raised Backing

Anti-Snag Protection

Open Bottom for Threaded Barrels

Padded Comfort Backing

Adjustable Cant

Optics Compatible

Made in the USA

Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting-related products. For more information visit here.

About Versacarry:

Versacarry offers a wide range of holsters built for comfort and everyday use. Included in the line of holsters are inside-the-waistband and outside-the-waistband holsters. Versacarry also offers shoulder holsters, belts, and leather accessories. Versacarry proudly makes their holsters in the USA. New to the line of Holsters from Versacarry are the new Obsidian Delexue and Obsidian Essential. These new inside-the-waistband holsters are made with custom molded polymer for an exact fit. For 2022 Versacarry has also added the Comfort Flex Custom to the line-up. This holster has a custom molded polymer front paired with a premium water buffalo leather backing. The holster has a closed cell padded back for all-day comfort.