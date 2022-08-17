New This Week on Shooting USA – The Hornady Zombie Match

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- The tradition continues with Hornady sponsoring the annual Zombie shoot in Nebraska. Defending against the un-dead is both a creative three-gun match and a really good time for competitors of all skill levels.

Plus, John tests all the ways you can deliver Hornady’s .44 Magnum firepower in your choice of Smith & Wesson revolvers. Do you choose light weight in alloy for carry and absorb the recoil, or the traditional Model 29 with all-steel construction.

Then we’re Talking Tech, defining Single Action, Double Action, and Double-Single, how they shoot and how they are carried safe.

And Julie Golob has a Pro Tip on using Appendix Carry for concealment and how to do it safely. More Info…

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel.

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel.

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA.

Subscribe to see all our shows as often as you like at a new lower price per month.

Defending the 2nd by Example in the 29th Year

