New Trooper OWB Holster from Versacarry

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Carry secure and confidently with the new Trooper Outside the Waistband Holster from Versacarry. This holster is made in the USA with Premium Water Buffalo leather construction.

The optics-compatibleTrooper holster features an adjustable thumb break to keep the firearm securely in place. For confident draws, the Trooper has a Forward Cant and is held securely on the user with two large belt loops.

The Trooper Holster is available in 4 sizes to fit a wide range of firearms.

The MSRP for the Trooper OWB is $59.99

Versacarry Trooper OWB Holster features:

Outside the Waistband

Optics Compatible

Premium Black/Brown Water Buffalo Leather

Forward Cant

Adjustable Thumb Break

4 Sizes

Made in the USA

Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting related products. For more information visit https://www.versacarry.com/.

About Versacarry

Versacarry offers a wide range of holsters built for comfort and everyday use. Included in the line of holsters are inside-the-waistband and outside-the-waistband holsters. Versacarry also offers shoulder holsters, belts, and leather accessories. Versacarry proudly makes their holsters in the USA. New to the line of Holsters from Versacarry are the new Obsidian Delexue and Obsidian Essential. These new inside-the-waistband holsters are made with custom molded polymer for an exact fit. For 2022 Versacarry has also added the Comfort Flex Custom to the line-up. This holster has a custom molded polymer front paired with a premium water buffalo leather backing. The holster has a closed cell padded back for all-day comfort.