New Warthog V-Sharp Classic II Knife Sharpener

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- It is disappointing when you do not have a sharp knife when needed. Whether in the kitchen, on the dock, or in the field, a dull knife causes extra work and sometimes even the inability to get the job done. Unless you are using a V-sharp Classic II from Warthog Knife Sharpeners, properly sharpening a knife requires a certain amount of expertise, experience, and an array of equipment, including stones and fixtures.

The traditional stone and steel method of sharpening a knife is time-consuming and takes a lot of practice (i.e., damaged knives) to perfect. Tungsten pull-through sharpeners are only set at one angle and can damage the blade, and you do not get a sharp edge. Electric sharpeners, with their coarse and fine wheel options, sell themselves on getting the job done quickly but risk heating the steel blade and causing damage.

With the Warthog V-sharp Classic II, there is no advanced knowledge, assembly, or complicated accessories needed. Simply take the Warthog out of the box, set it on the counter, and make a slicing motion against the vertical blade guide. There is no risk of knife damage or overheating the blade.

The sharpener hones both sides of the blade at the same time. The user strokes the blade against a guide, using minimal pressure to run the edge past two angled, spring-tensioned diamond surfaces. It takes around 20 strokes to get the ‘average’ knife into shape. Then it is a matter of reversing the diamond to expose the steeling hones– a few more strokes, and the blade is ready to go. It is that simple; the Warthog V-sharp Classic II allows anyone and everyone to get any knife razor-sharp edge in minutes.

If you can slice a tomato, you can sharpen a knife.

This system’s advantage is that the blade is sharpened at a consistent angle every stroke. The device can be altered to suit the type of knife and its main use – 30 degrees for rough cutting work where knives have a wide, durable bevel meant for chopping; 25 degrees for hunting, pocket, and all-around knives where a durable edge is needed, and 20 degrees for knives used in the kitchen and for boning, fileting and cutting soft materials.



Classic II Features:

3 Adjustable Angles (20°, 25°, 30°)

325 Grit Natural Diamond Rods

Metal Frame Construction

Durable Powder-coat Finish

Solid Rubber Base

Finishing Steels (Included)

1-Year Warranty

Weight = 25 ounces (709 grams)

MSRP: $99.99

About Warthog Knife Sharperners:

For over 20 years Warthog Blade Sharpeners has been manufacturing and exporting high-quality diamond knife sharpeners. Warthog was established in 1999 with the goal of creating an innovative world-first knife sharpener that delivered better results than any competitor on the market. Treat your blades with the respect and care they deserve. We have conducted extensive research into various types of blade sharpeners and the results may shock you. Microscopic photos of edges show just how much damage traditional sharpeners can do.