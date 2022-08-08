Gun Deals: NAA Stainless Mini Revolver 1-1/8″ 22WMR $199.99 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co with a great price on the North American Arms Stainless Mini Revolver 22WMR now just $199.99 with FREE shipping. That is $80.00 off the MSRP. You must get the North American Arms Hoster Grip Magazine sold on Amazon if you want to carry.

North American Arms .22 Magnum Mini-Revolver is the ultimate in up-front, personal, close-in protection. It’s small, easy to conceal and safe to carry. Whether you carry it for hiking, camping, or self-defense, this gun delivers when you need it most.

As with every NAA Mini-Revolver, the hammer need not rest on an empty chamber. Using the original halfway notch cylinder, the hammer may rest safely and securely without the chance of accidental discharge.

SPECIFICATIONS

  • Brand: North American Arms
  • Style:NAA-22MS
  • UPC: 744253000218
  • Caliber: .22 Magnum
  • Capacity: 5
  • Length: 4.63″
  • Height: 2.81″
  • Width: 1.06″
  • Weight: 6.2 oz.
  • Barrel Length: 1.13″
  • Sights: Half-moon Sight
  • Action: Single Action
  • Grips: Rosewood Bird’s Head

North American Arms .22 Magnum can be used with all popular .22 Magnum ammunition, including .22 Magnum shot shells (called Snake Shot by some manufacturers).

