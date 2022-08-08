Gun Deals: NAA Stainless Mini Revolver 1-1/8″ 22WMR $199.99 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co with a great price on the North American Arms Stainless Mini Revolver 22WMR now just $199.99 with FREE shipping. That is $80.00 off the MSRP. You must get the North American Arms Hoster Grip Magazine sold on Amazon if you want to carry.

North American Arms Stainless Mini Revolver 22WMR

North American Arms .22 Magnum Mini-Revolver is the ultimate in up-front, personal, close-in protection. It’s small, easy to conceal and safe to carry. Whether you carry it for hiking, camping, or self-defense, this gun delivers when you need it most.

As with every NAA Mini-Revolver, the hammer need not rest on an empty chamber. Using the original halfway notch cylinder, the hammer may rest safely and securely without the chance of accidental discharge.

SPECIFICATIONS

Brand: North American Arms

Style:NAA-22MS

UPC: 744253000218

Caliber: .22 Magnum

Capacity: 5

Length: 4.63″

Height: 2.81″

Width: 1.06″

Weight: 6.2 oz.

Barrel Length: 1.13″

Sights: Half-moon Sight

Action: Single Action

Grips: Rosewood Bird’s Head

North American Arms .22 Magnum can be used with all popular .22 Magnum ammunition, including .22 Magnum shot shells (called Snake Shot by some manufacturers).