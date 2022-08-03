NSSF Kicks Off USA Shooting Fundraiser ~ VIDEO

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, has launched a national fundraising campaign in support of USA Shooting’s athletes and their pursuit of excellence at the 2022 World Championships this fall. USA Shooting is charted by the U.S. Olympic Committee as the national governing body for the sport of shooting.

The crowdsourced fundraiser runs throughout the month of August—National Shooting Sports Month, a perfect time to support and celebrate our nation’s elite target shooters. A fundraising goal of $25,000 has been established to support the USA Shooting athletes who compete in pistol, rifle, and shotgun sports against national teams from around the world.

Help USA Shooting Team members achieve success against world competition with a Donation Today!

“USA Shooting Team athletes have excelled on the Olympic and international stage for decades, and your support will help these standard-bearing athletes benefit from the best in training, equipment, coaching and onsite support at the 2022 World Championships,” said NSSF President and CEO Joe Bartozzi. “I encourage everyone who cares about the shooting sports to make a donation in support of USA Shooting. I know we can reach our goal of $25,000 and more!”

USA Shooting’s story is one of success at the most prestigious competitions in the world, including the six medals—three of them gold!—won at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

In addition to their successes in competition, USA Shooting athletes are outstanding ambassadors for the community of firearm owners, recreational shooting sports, and promoting responsible firearm ownership.

USA Shooting’s mission is to empower American athletes for Olympic and Paralympic success and inspire passion for recreational shooting. NSSF, the firearm industry, and firearm owners take great pride in these outstanding representatives for the shooting sports in America.

Let’s join together in showing our appreciation and support for them.

Please Donate Today to help reach the goal of $25,000 and beyond.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org