Tactical Deals: Olight Warrior 3S Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight $107.96 FREE S&H

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Olight has their best-selling Tactical Flashlight on sale! The Olight Warrior 3S Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight is now $107.96 with FREE shipping at check out.

Warrior 3S Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight

Leading Performance: Its cool white LED, paired with the TIR optic lens, delivers up to 2,300 lumens of output, reaching far into the darkness illuminating any environment.

Long Runtime Tactical Flashlight: up to 55 days of runtime making this the perfect tactical light for hiking, camping, self-defense, and law enforcement!

Visualized Indicator Interface: 4-level battery and brightness indicators around the side switch, giving real-time reminders with a glance.

Safe & Reliable: Built-in proximity sensor(can be disabled by double-pressing the side switch within 5 seconds of auto-diming) that drops the brightness level, protecting against any nearby objects while turned on high, turbo or strobe mode.

Tactical Tail Switch: Quick action with the two-stage tactical tail switch. Activate direct turbo or strobe with a single press. Satisfy your tactical needs in various situations!

StreetSweeper

Olight uses a proprietary charging system. Lose their cable and you can’t recharge the light, that’s a deal-killer for me ever buying another Olight.

