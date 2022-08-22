Pass It On! Outdoor Mentors Joins NSSF +One Movement

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Pass It On – Outdoor Mentors has signed on to be an official partner of the +ONE Movement, a mentorship initiative developed by NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, that focuses on peer-to-peer-driven development in shooting sports and hunting.

The +ONE Movement is an initiative developed by NSSF in response to studies showing millions of people want to know more about hunting and target shooting. The initiative encourages communities across the nation to participate in mentorship related to firearm safety, firearm basics, shooting sports, and hunting.

Pass It On – Outdoor Mentors is a Wichita, Kansas-based national organization dedicated to providing community members with mentors who will share with them the experiences of traditional outdoor activities. The heart of the group’s mission is to give youth opportunities to connect with nature that they more than likely won’t have without a mentor showing them the way.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with NSSF and their +ONE Movement! NSSF was a founding sponsor of our organization, and we are incredibly thankful for their continued support and the opportunity to collaborate and elevate efforts to get youth out hunting, shooting, and fishing,” said Pass It On! – Outdoor Mentors Vice President, Brittany French. “Youth are the future of our industry, and it is our responsibility to pass it on!”

A major barrier for people wanting to learn about hunting and target shooting is that basic knowledge of these recreational activities is not passed down from adults to youth as commonly as it once was. That’s where programs that inspire mentoring can make a huge difference. According to recent research, if just one out of three target shooters and hunters can introduce someone new to shooting sports, they can help secure a strong future for generations to come.

Collaborating with a passionate, boots-on-the-ground organization like Pass It On – Outdoor Mentors will help our industry take this wholesome initiative to new heights. The organization will help to expand public understanding, resources, and opportunities for hunting and shooting sports within the communities it serves and beyond.

NSSF asks its businesses, outdoor media, and content creators on social media to help spread the word about the +ONE Movement, reminding everyone in the firearms-owning community that they can play a role in establishing a secure future for hunting and shooting sports.

For all the shooting sports and hunting have done to enrich your life, join the +ONE movement and invite someone to the range or afield. Learn more about the +ONE Movement on LetsGoHunting.org and LetsGoShooting.org.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org