Ammo InStock: PMC X-TAC 5.56mm 62Gr LAP Ammunition 1000Rd Case $499.95 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has 1000 round cases of PMC X-TAC 5.56mm 62Gr Green Tip LAP Ammunition for $499.95 in-stock and shipping FREE. That is $0.499 each.
PMC X-TAC Line Manufactured to the highest industry and military specifications.
All to ensure its performance, without fail, when your life is on the line.
PRODUCT DETAILS
- Brand: PMC Ammunition
- SKU 556K-M
- Product Type Ammunition
- Manufacturer PMC Ammunition
- Caliber 5.56X45
- Bullet Weight 62gr
- Bullet Type Light Armor Piercing (LAP)
- Muzzle Energy: 1323 ft-lbs
- Muzzle Velocity: 3100 fps (20″ Barrel), 2920 fps (16″ Barrel)
- PMC X-TAC 5.56mm 62gr Green Tip-LAP 20rds 556K
PMC’s X-TAC ammunition is powerful, accurate and dependable because in a life-threatening situation, no other standard is acceptable.
Ammo InStock: PMC X-TAC 5.56mm 62Gr LAP Ammunition 1000Rd Case $499.95
Didn’t this used to be around 40¢ a round?
And knocking 1 cent off doesn’t make it a deal, it’s still $800.
Yes, Cheaper Than Dirt was selling Federal brand for 38¢ and a little over a year ago, Palmetto State Armory had a free shipping deal on the same Federal ammo for 28¢ each. And that is not a typo.
There is no shortage IF you want to pay an arm and a leg for it. Sadly, after January 20 these prices may become a bargain!
Well 80* per round beats $2 per [email protected] than dirt but it’s still a LOT of MONEY. Arm up and carry on
I purchased 60 rounds (2 mags worth) to replenish my stock, but I will not buy in quantity at that price.
Woo. Deals. Yay.