Ammo Deals: PPU Global Ordnance 9mm 115 GR FMJ Ammunition 1000rds $359.95 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- 9mm price continue to inch lower. Rainier Arms with a great price on 1000 rounds of PPU Global Ordnance 9mm 115 GR FMJ Ammunition for just $359.95 with FREE shipping. That is $0.359 each a round.

Global Ordnance 9mm 115 GR FMJ Ammunition Global Ordnance has partnered with PRVI Partizan PPU to bring high quality BRASS CASED 9mm ammunition to the United States. Since 1928, PRVI Partizan has been producing custom ammunition in Serbia for competition, indoor ranges, and hunting. Full metal jacket loads are non-expanding rounds that were designed for target shooting. Caliber: 9mm Bullet Weight: 115 Grain

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)

Case Type: Brass, Boxer priming, Reloadable

Made in Serbia by PRVI-Partizan PPU to Global Ordnance specifications This ammunition is new product, non-corrosive, in boxer primed reloadable, brass cases.

