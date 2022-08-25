PROOF Research Team Shooters Shoot for Team USA at IPRS

Columbia Falls, Mont. (Ammoland.com) –PROOF Research®’s sponsored shooters, Austin Orgain and Rusty Ulmer, were part of Team USA at the first International Precision Rifle Federation World Championship that took place Aug. 6 – 12, 2022, in Bitche, France. Four days of competition from the best long-range shooters from 26 countries across four continents were held at the CSA Bitche extreme long-range shooting facility in northern France. The International Precision Rifle Competition was held in partnership with the host, the French Precision Rifle Association (FRPRA), and Ultimate Ballistics.

The competition included twenty stages with 93 targets in six divisions. Over 249 of the world’s best long-range shooters and 300 participants convened for four days of tough competition. Among Team USA, PROOF Research sponsored shooter and two-time PRS Pro Series Golden Bullet Award winner Austin Orgain shot his personalized rifle build with the PROOF Research competition contour steel barrel chambered in 6 Dasher. Rusty Ulmer, another PROOF Research sponsored shooter, took home the prize in the Individual Senior Division for 55+. Rusty’s win caps off his shooting competition career with six national wins, 15 top three national finishes, 25 top five national finishes, 13 regional wins, and now an IPRS Senior Division win.

“For a match this important, I won’t trust anything but the best,” Rusty commented. “That’s why there was a PROOF barrel on my rifle.”

PROOF Research is proud to have some of the top long-range shooting competitors in the country using PROOF Research barrels. They know that PROOF Research delivers a world-class barrel for extreme accuracy and performance.

PROOF Research’s cut-rifled barrels are designed for extreme accuracy, performance, and reliability under any environmental condition. PROOF Research congratulates all its team members and looks forward to continuing a stellar 2022 competition year.

About the International Precision Rifle Federation:

The International Precision Rifle Federation aims to unify the sport of Precision Rifle worldwide and set standards for competition internationally to enable a level field of play at the Regional and World Championships.

The International Precision Rifle Federation has been in the making since early 2019, and the first meeting was held in Dublin, Ireland in September of 2019, represented by Ireland, South Africa, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Since then, the IPRF has grown in leaps and bounds with Nations joining and committing to set up their internal national structures as Precision Rifle sport matures in each country.