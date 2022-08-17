Remington Ammo Returns as Podium Sponsor for MidwayUSA Foundation

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Remington Ammunition has announced that it will be continuing its legacy as a podium sponsor with the MidwayUSA Foundation for the second year in a row. Remington is delighted to be a sponsor and further the future of youth shooting programs.

“As Remington continues to grow and supply customers with high quality American ammunition, the need to support our next generation is on the forefront,” said Jon Zinnel, Remington’s Senior Manager of Community Relations. “This partnership with MidwayUSA Foundation allows them to continue their support to thousands of youth shooting sports programs and maintain firearm safety messaging while doing so.”

The MidwayUSA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that was founded with the goal of sustaining and growing youth shooting sports through long-term funding to youth shooting teams. The foundation has worked to help raise funds for youth shooting teams in areas such as coach training grants, range development grants, organization endowments, and much-needed resources. This includes support towards helping teams purchase ammunition, entry fees, travel, and practice targets. Thanks to MidwayUSA, about 2800 teams have received the support needed to continue each year.

Remington’s sponsorship of the MidwayUSA Foundation allows for shooting teams nationwide to receive the high-quality American ammunition that Remington is known for. Having been an industry name for centuries, Remington works hard to ensure that each new generation is able to learn about and participate in shooting sports and more. This goal is achieved more each day through the sponsorship of MidwayUSA and many other education and conservation advocacy programs.

To learn more about the MidwayUSA Foundation and other Remington partnerships, please visit remington.com/education . Find Remington ammunition at dealers nationwide and online. For more information on Remington ammunition and accessories, visit www.remington.com .

