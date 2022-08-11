SIG P365 X-Macro Pistol – Concealed Carry Handgun Mastery ~ VIDEO

AmmoLand News shoots & reviews the all-new 17-round SIG P365 X-Macro Pistol in 9mm for concealed carry. Can you say Level Up?



U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- When SIG introduced the P365, it set the new standard for concealed carry gun capacity, modularity, and accuracy, and with the new SIG P365 X-Macro Pistol, SIG is set to do the exact same thing.

In many ways, the new P365 Macro is SIG’s response to both the Glock 19 and the Glock 48 with Shield mags – since it brings a slightly larger grip module in exchange for a flush-fitting 17-round magazine. But the new SIG is much more than just a higher-capacity P365XL – but is it enough for SIG to put the final nail in the coffin of its competitors? Let’s take a closer look and find out.

SIG P365 X-Macro Pistol in 9mm

In case you were anything like me a few years ago and hadn’t really given the P365 series of handguns a second glance, they’re locked-breach, polymer-framed, striker-fired semi-automatic pistols chambered in 9mm. The original model, the SIG P365 handgun, only held ten rounds in its magazine, but the subsequent SIG P365XL Romeo bumped that capacity to an impressive 12 rounds.

But the new P365 X-Macro takes it to a whole new level, pushing the capacity to 17 rounds!

Meaning that the new X-Macro is a serious contender for the Glock 19 crowd who want a mid-sized gun with excellent capacity. But unlike the Glock 19, the new SIG P365 X-Macro pistol measures only an inch wide – allowing shooters to easily conceal this new pistol without sacrificing on capacity. To achieve this, the engineers at SIG had to slightly elongate the grip module to accommodate the extra length of the new magazines. The fantastic news is that these new magazines still fit and fed flawlessly in any P365 pistol. Meaning that even if you’re not gung-ho about buying the latest and greatest SIG P365 X-Macro, you can still carry the new magazines as a 17-round backup to your ultra-compact pistol.

X-Macro Modularity

The new X-Macro brings more to the table than just increased capacity. The capacious SIG also ships with an integral compensator that tames the already mild 9mm cartridge. The frame includes three interchangeable backstraps so shooters can tailor the pistol to fit their hands better.

Additionally, the X-Macro comes from the factory in an optics-ready configuration – so shooters can mount either a Romeo Elite Red Dot or a Shield RMSCC-pattern red dot to the X-Macro. And if you choose not to run an optic, the X-Macro includes very usable post and notch tritium night sights.

One not on the compensator; if you’re like me, you probably think it’s superfluous. I 100% agreed with this statement until I started firing +P ammo through the X-Macro with both the compensated and the P365XL slide installed.

The compensator got me back on target twice as quickly – which was especially evident when utilizing the Romeo Elite 1 red dot sight since I could literally watch the reticle snap back to the target.

Really, the SIG P365 X-Macro is all about modularity, to the point that virtually everything on the gun can be swapped out. This is because the only serialized portion of the new SIG is the FCU or fire control unit. Essentially, the trigger group is a self-contained unit that is secured to the frame with a single push pin. So shooters can remove it easily with a punch once the slide assembly is removed from the host pistol. Another noteworthy aspect of the trigger is that it is a flat-faced competition-style trigger, but if you prefer the more traditional curved triggers, shooters can install an original P365 trigger in its place.

I found the Macro’s modularity to be extremely useful for me. Since I like to carry my P365XL pistol with the more compact P365 grip module installed. I was able to effortlessly swap the new X-Macro’s compensated slide assembly on my P365 frame, where it ran flawlessly and concealed very easily. Another great aspect of the P365 X-Macro’s design is its use of interchangeable backstraps. The gun ships with three different sizes, and they can be swapped out by driving out a roll pin and sliding them down and off the grip module.

Lastly, the new SIG P365 X-Macro Pistol does away with the proprietary accessory rail as seen on the P365 and P365XL and replaces it with a standard Picatinny one. Meaning shooters are now free to use whatever lights or lasers they want.

Speaking of which, let’s get to the meat of this review – performance.

P365 X-Macro Performance

For this review, I shot several different P365 X-Macro pistols, first at a SIG pre-release event and then a personal handgun on my home range. At the event, we exclusively shot SIG’s new P365-specific 9mm ammunition, but at home, I tested five different loadings to ensure the new SIG would run regardless of what ammo it was fed. During my testing, I fired 250 rounds of 115gr Winchester white box FMJ, 200 rounds of MKE 124gr NATO-spec FMJ, 40 rounds of Hornady Critical Duty 135gr JHP, and 50 rounds of SIG Premium Ammo Match 147gr 9mm, and 400 rounds of Diamond Dog 124gr FMJ.

Without any cleaning whatsoever, the SIG P365 X-Macro Pistol functioned 100%, encountering zero malfunctions whatsoever.

But the X-Macro wasn’t just reliable, it was remarkably accurate too. With all ammo tested, the SIG pistol was capable of punching out the x-zone on an NRA pistol target at 20 yards with incredible regularity. The gun actually feels like one of those rare occasions where I don’t have to sacrifice any aspect of performance in a concealed carry pistol.

SIG P365 X-Macro Worth a Buy?

While SIG didn’t release an official MSRP, word on the street is that we’ll see this gun as low as $799. Not cheap by any means, but SIG isn’t known for churning out cheap guns, so this shouldn’t really come as a surprise.

So, is it worth it? In my opinion, the new SIG P365 X-Macro is a must-have concealed carry piece for shooters who still carry either a micro sub-compact and want more rounds or guys who carry the larger P320 9mm pistol. The Macro is a level-up upgrade over SIG’s other concealed carry guns yet still allows shooters to customize it to meet their exact needs completely. The only two groups of people I wouldn’t recommend this gun to are those who want to pocket carry, and those who live in ban states since the benefits of the increased magazine capacity are too dangerous? For those blue states.

Spec:

Sku: 365Xca-9-Comp

Caliber: 9Mm Lugar

Mags Included: (2) 17Rd Steel Mag

Sights: X-Ray3 Day/Night Sights

Threaded Barrel: No

Pistol Size: Compact

Overall Length: 6.6 In [168 Mm]

Overall Width: 1.1 In [28 Mm]

Height: 5.2 In [107 Mm]

Barrel Length: 3.1 In [78 Mm]

Weight: 21.5 Oz [610 G]

Sight Radius: 5.1 In [130 Mm]

Accessory Rail: M1913

Trigger Action: Striker

Trigger Type: Flat

Grip Type: Polymer

Grip Color: Black

Barrel Material: Carbon Steel

Frame Material: N/A

Fcu Finish: N/A

Fcu Material: Stainless Steel

Slide Finish: Nitron

Slide Material: Stainless Steel

Manual Safety: No

Optic Ready: Yes

