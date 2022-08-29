SIG SAUER Raises Over $125,000 for Honored American Veterans Afield (HAVA)

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce the 6th Annual SIG SAUER Charity Golf Tournament raised over $125,000 for Honored American Veterans Afield (HAVA). The tournament held August 5, 2022 at Pease Golf Course in Newington, New Hampshire is an annual event hosted by SIG SAUER in support of the HAVA organization.

“Through the generosity of the tournament attendance, organizations, supporters, and industry partners, we were able to substantially increase this year’s fundraising efforts. In the 6 years since the incorporation of the event, the SIG organizing committee has increased the donation each year, starting with $7,000 in 2016 to this year’s record-setting $125,000. As a result of the committee’s tremendous effort, HAVA will be able to expand its important programming to support disabled veterans and active duty wounded with shooting events and hunting,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, SIG SAUER, Inc. “For everyone at SIG SAUER, it’s an honor to support HAVA and contribute to continuing the services and programs that are making a difference in the lives of the men and women that fought to protect our freedoms.”

The event featured 3 disabled veterans playing at times with all foursomes throughout 27 holes of golf and was kicked off by New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu.

HAVA is a 501(c)3 organization founded in 2007 by a group of executives from the hunting and shooting industry to help disabled veterans and injured active-duty military returning from war heal and reintegrate back into everyday life through participation in outdoor activities. HAVA sponsors guided hunts, shooting events, and outdoor activities across the country hosting hundreds of veterans annually.

SIG SAUER is a longstanding supporter and sustaining sponsor of HAVA. Annually, SIG SAUER participates in HAVA sponsored shooting and hunting events across the country benefiting hundreds of veterans, including the upcoming flagship San Antonio Police Department HAVA Family Day at the SAPD Training Facility on November 5, 2022.

To learn more about the HAVA organization visit honoredveterans.org.

