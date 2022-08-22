Gun Deals: SIG Sauer ROMEO-MSR Green Dot Sight in 2 MOA …just $74.99 FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Attention AR rifle shooter and builders, Bereli.com has a sale on the Sig Sauer SOR72002 Romeo MSR 1X20mm 2 MOA Green Dot Sight for just $74.99 with FREE shipping at check out. That is 55% OFF MSRP and crazy cheap! Check prices online here. and here and you see why we like this offer.

Sig Sauer SOR72002 Romeo MSR 1X20mm 2 MOA Green Dot Sight Features and Specifications: Manufacturer: Sig Sauer

Magnification: 1x

Objective Diameter: 20mm

Adjustment Increments: 0.5 MOA

Total Elevation Adjustment: 100 MOA

Total Windage Adjustment: 100 MOA

Length: 3.1″

Width: 1.5″

Height: 2.6″

Weight: 4.9 oz

Reticle: 2 MOA Green Dot

Battery Life: 20,000 Hours

Slipover, see-through flip-backs

Aircraft grade aluminum housing and mount

Dependable IPX-7 waterproof and fog-proof performance

Over 20,000 hours runtime on a CR1632 battery

Ultra-compact size and weight with unlimited eye-relief and parallax-free operation

Top loading battery compartment with integral brightness control featuring 10 daytime and 2 NV settings The ROMEO-MSR is a sealed compact green dot sight intended for MSR, carbine, shotgun and air rifle. Brightness is adjusted with a top-mounted rotary dial, featuring 10 daytime and 2 night vision settings for quick target engagement in any condition. High-performance lens coatings for excellent light transmission and dot contrast in any situation Ultra-compact size and weight with unlimited eye-relief and parallax-free operation Precise 2 MOA Dot Slipover, see-through flip-backs Aircraft grade aluminum housing and mount -High-performance lens coatings for excellent light transmission and dot contrast in any situation. – Ultra-compact size and weight with unlimited eye-relief and parallax-free operation. – Precise 2 MOA Dot – Slipover, see-through flip-backs – 1.41” T10 Torx M1913 Skeletonized lightweight Riser Mount for absolute co-witness – Top loading battery compartment with integral brightness control featuring 10 daytime and 2 NV settings – Over 20,000 hours runtime on a CR1632 battery – Aircraft grade aluminum housing and mount – Dependable IPX-7 waterproof and fog-proof performance

