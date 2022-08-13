|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has a sale and a check price on the Taurus G3C 9mm 3.26” Pistol in the Matt Black colorway for just $249.37 with FREE shipping. A great price on a great gun, what more need we say?
Taurus G3c Subcompact 9mm Carry Pistol
The new Taurus G3c builds on the proven foundation that has made the compact G-series among the most popular personal defense/EDC handguns ever while advancing function, reliability, and durability to the next level.
Furthermore, the G3c enters the market at a price point that continues the Taurus G-series handguns’ industry-leading cost-to-performance ratio. All the features of the original striker-fired full-size. Now available in an EDC-friendly compact frame.
- Manufacturer: Taurus
- UPC: 725327619307
- SKU/MPN: TRS-1-G3C931
- Caliber: 9mm
- Frame Finish: Matte Black
- Slide Finish: Matte Black
- Capacity: 12+1
- Barrel Length: 3.2″
- Height: 5.1″
- Overall Length: 6.3″
- Weight: 22 oz
- Manual Safety: Yes
The all-new Taurus G3c delivers the ultimate balance of power and performance for any self-defense situation.
Gun Deals: Taurus G3C 9mm 3.26” Pistol in Black just… $249.37 FREE S&H
All Taurus G3C Pistols are well-reviewed:
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
You may think it’s a good deal but actually the Taurus over priced by $150 based on their production costs.
I see a great sale on the G3C with a black slide and a $25 rebate, what a great deal!!! Is there a potential of getting a similar deal on A G3C with a stainless slide? I love my Millennium G2 and this looks enticing to me.
The G2/G2C are unsung heroes in the budget pistol market. Selling for between $180-$225 depending on when and where you buy it, they are a great value. I like the second strike capability, loaded chamber indicator, mag capacity, compact size, very good trigger, overall accuracy, and in my case, I have shot over 2000 rounds of various types of ammo without any hiccups. GREAT GUN FOR THE MONEY.
I would have bought a Smith and Wesson shield instead. for 359.00 and had a good product right out of the box. I don’t own any of their product because I am a XDM or Hellcat, Colt man myself but my father in law has one and he has a Ruger SR9 that is a good pistol too. Right now they have a good deal on this board for a shield five mags and a range back pack for 459. Much better deal in my books.. I have a millennium pro 40 and 45 that were the first semi auto… Read more »
Very good gun. I want one!
Do you have any budget 357 pistol
I don’t care if Taurus is giving away their products. The manner in which they treated their customers during a recent class action lawsuit was deplorable. I will never buy another Taurus product again. Ibought a Tsurus P/T 24/7 , 40S&W several years ago. It had a safety issue that necessitated a product recall. After returning the defective, unsafe pistol, i was given a choice of one 9mm pistol model that had a value less than 1/2 of the returned defective pistol. Thevcompany had a take it or leave it attitude.
The local Rural King has this gun for $179, two mags and no rebate.It was in their ad yesterday and it says while supplies last.
Which Rural King is that because I’m looking for a better 9mm pistol to replace the one I carry for my conceal carry, because I have a Standard Arms 9mm right now but it doesn’t have a safety and I’m not too keen on the aspect of not having a safety when carrying.
Turaus, makes a pretty good product but for me has done a lousy job of support. I have three of their guns problems with two cycling, (Berretta clones), over ten years old but less than a 1000 rounds through either. The one with little to no issues my 845 it took three years to get two additional mag’s. Was told after ordering them that sooner or later (later being th key word) they would ‘probably’ be avaliable. The 45 is actually my carry gun very reliable, just no magazine supply. Don’t work well with out magazines. Would consider that a… Read more »
Which models of 92 clones do you have? Mine is the PT92AF, the one with the aluminum frame and 1911 style safety that can be carried cocked and locked if desired. I’ve had it since the 1980’s. Thousands of rounds through it with never a single problem.
Why so long on mags for 845? I see them in stock everywhere
The taurus pt45 millennium pro had the same issues about 13 years ago and the company said that they were in the works of making them soon. It took a year and a half until I saw them on the market again. Their support sucks too.
Not taking the side of Taurus here but if you make guns this cheap, you have to skimp on something and with Taurus, that seems to be customer service and aftermarket support.
I have had no problems with my 605 revolver but I do hear Taurus QC is hit or miss.