This Week on Shooting USA – The PSA Gathering

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- This time, it’s the largest industry Range Day on the East coast that is open to the public. The PSA Gathering makes up for a lightly attended SHOT Show with a huge collection of new products set up for “try it, you may like it” demonstrations.

Plus, the story of an ultra-rare 1911 from World War Two that came home from the war to surprise one family with a six-figure value.

And then dogs doing charity work in Alabama. The Adventure Retrievers put on a show for a charity pheasant hunt. More Info…

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel.

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel.

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA.

Defending the 2nd by Example in the 29th Year

