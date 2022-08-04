Optics Deals: Trijicon RMRcc Red Dots Starting @ $319.99 After Rebate & Sale FREE S&H

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

Trijicon RMRcc Reddot Rebate Sale aug2022

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Trijicon has a rebate going on RMRcc red dots. If you combine that with a sale a Brownells, you can pick up the Trijicon RMRcc 6.5MOA Red dot for $319.99 after a rebate and FREE shipping! Also, you can pick up the 3.25 MOA red dot for $385.99 with the same rebate!  Visit the Trijicon rebate website after your purchase to receive your $100.00 rebate.

Trijicon RMRcc

Split seconds matter. The Trijicon RMRcc has a thinner, lower-profile design that reduces the risk of snags for a faster and easier draw.

Although smaller, the RMRcc keeps all the great features of the Trijicon RMR. Easy-to-use buttons, a common 2032 battery with up to 4 years of illumination, and a wide variety of mounts to fit today’s popular concealed carry pistols, the RMRcc is the clear choice in personal defense. Shoot more accurately with a single, crisp, clear aiming point superimposed on your target. Once zeroed in, where you see the dot is where your bullet will impact. Your eyes never need to leave the threat which allows you to stay focused on the situation.

Born from the industry-leading Trijicon RMR, the new RMRcc has the same reliability you expect, designed for concealed carry. The slimmer design fits a variety of pistols providing comfort during everyday carry. Carry confidently with a sight that increases your speed, improves your accuracy, and keeps your focus on the target.

  • Designed for Concealed Carry
  • 8 Illumination setting, 2 Night Vision Modes
  • Lock Out Mode secures the Auto-Brightness setting feature
  • Lock In Mode secures your chosen brightness level

RMRcc uses a proprietary footprint and will not fit on standard RMR cut slides.

Trijicon RMRcc Reddot Rebate 2022

Optics Deals: Trijicon RMRcc Red Dots Starting @ $319.99 After Rebate & Sale FREE S&H

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Home Page | Recent Posts