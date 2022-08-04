Optics Deals: Trijicon RMRcc Red Dots Starting @ $319.99 After Rebate & Sale FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Trijicon has a rebate going on RMRcc red dots. If you combine that with a sale a Brownells, you can pick up the Trijicon RMRcc 6.5MOA Red dot for $319.99 after a rebate and FREE shipping! Also, you can pick up the 3.25 MOA red dot for $385.99 with the same rebate! Visit the Trijicon rebate website after your purchase to receive your $100.00 rebate.

Trijicon RMRcc

Split seconds matter. The Trijicon RMRcc has a thinner, lower-profile design that reduces the risk of snags for a faster and easier draw.

Although smaller, the RMRcc keeps all the great features of the Trijicon RMR. Easy-to-use buttons, a common 2032 battery with up to 4 years of illumination, and a wide variety of mounts to fit today’s popular concealed carry pistols, the RMRcc is the clear choice in personal defense. Shoot more accurately with a single, crisp, clear aiming point superimposed on your target. Once zeroed in, where you see the dot is where your bullet will impact. Your eyes never need to leave the threat which allows you to stay focused on the situation.

Born from the industry-leading Trijicon RMR, the new RMRcc has the same reliability you expect, designed for concealed carry. The slimmer design fits a variety of pistols providing comfort during everyday carry. Carry confidently with a sight that increases your speed, improves your accuracy, and keeps your focus on the target.

Designed for Concealed Carry

8 Illumination setting, 2 Night Vision Modes

Lock Out Mode secures the Auto-Brightness setting feature

Lock In Mode secures your chosen brightness level

RMRcc uses a proprietary footprint and will not fit on standard RMR cut slides.