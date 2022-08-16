Optics Deals: Vortex OPMOD StrikeFire II 4 MOA Red Dot Sight $170.00 FREE S&H CODE

Vortex OPMOD StrikeFire II 4 MOA Red Dot Sight Sale

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet with a good price on their exclusive Vortex OPMOD StrikeFire II 4 MOA Red Dot Sight, just $170.00, free shipping, and returns. You save $60.00 off the MSRP.

Vortex OPMOD StrikeFire II 4 MOA Red Dot Sight

The Vortex OPMOD StrikeFire II 4 MOA Red/Green Dot w/ Cantilever AR-15 Mount, exclusively sold through OpticsPlanet, is just what you need to engage close range targets quickly and effectively. The Vortex OPMOD StrikeFire II Red Dot Sight features fully multi-coated lenses, giving you full protection on every glass surface. These super lightweight and compact Red Dot Sights are waterproof, fogproof, and shockproof for the best performance in all conditions. Our own testing with the StrikeFire II has shown that this red dot excels with an AR-15 platform, but it can also withstand the heavy hitting recoil when mounted to a 12 gauge shotgun. The masters at OPMOD and OPMOD came together to create a sight that allows you to choose whether you want a red dot or a green dot, depending on your personal preference. Another great feature which we’ve personally tested is the ability to turn the power on the lowest setting and instantly convert it to night vision compatibility.

  • Manufacturer: OPMOD
  • Color: Tan
  • Finish: Hard Anodized Matte
  • Fabric/Material: Aluminum Alloy Chassis
  • Magnification: 1 x
  • Objective Lens Diameter: 30 mm
  • Reticle: 4 MOA Red/Green Dot
  • Illumination Color: Green, Red
  • Eye Relief: Unlimited
  • Adjustment Type: MOA
  • Adjustment Click Value: 0.5 MOA
  • Lens Material: Glass
  • Optical Coating: Fully Multi-Coated
  • Battery Type: CR2
  • Battery Life: 80,000 hours
  • Operating Temperature: -22 – 140 Fahrenheit
  • Weather Resistance: Yes
  • Water Resistance Level: Waterproof
  • Shockproof: Yes
  • Fogproof: Yes
  • Gun Model: AR-15
  • Length: 5.6 in
  • Width: 5.6 in
  • Height: 2 in
  • Weight: 7.2 oz
  • Included Accessories: Cantilever ring mount,Torx Wrench,CR2 battery,Flip Cap optic covers
  • Condition: New
  • Package Type: Box
  • Magnification Type: Fixed
  • Brightness Index: 10
  • Quantity: 1
  • Tube Diameter: 30 mm
  • Objective Aperture: 30 mm
  • W/E Travel at 100 Yds: 100 MOA

The Vortex OPMOD Strike Fire II Red/Green Dot Scope comes complete with flip cap optic covers, CR2 battery, and Cantilever ring mount, so you’re ready to mount your scope the minute you receive it.

