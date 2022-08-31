Walk The Talk America & MKS Supply Partner on Mental Heath Awareness

Walk The Talk America (WTTA) and MKS Supply Encourage the Firearm Industry to Support Mental Health Education and Assistance Programs. MKS Supply, the marketer and exclusive distributor for Barnaul Ammunition, Hi-Point Firearms, Inland Manufacturing, and Full Forge Gear, continues its support of the WTTA mission through financial contributions and placing a self-assessment card in every Hi-Point shipped.

Las Vegas, Nev. – (Ammoland.com) Walk The Talk America (WTTA), a non-profit organization designed to bridge the gap between the firearms industry and owners and the mental health industry, welcomes the continued support of its corporate sponsor, MKS Supply.

MKS Supply is the marketer and exclusive distributor for Barnaul Ammunition and well-known shooting brands Hi-Point Firearms, Inland Manufacturing, and Full Forge Gear. It supports WTTA’s efforts by donating financial resources and by placing a WTTA self-assessment card in every new Hi-Point firearm it ships. This helps expose hundreds of thousands of firearm buyers to be mindful and aware of their mental health and to take a free and anonymous screening.

“We feel it is very important to support mental health awareness, not only in the firearms community but in every community. WTTA is the most focused organization to help accomplish that goal and we are proud to partner with them on that mission,” commented Charles Brown, president of MKS Supply.

As a proud corporate sponsor, MKS Supply ships all Hi-Point firearms with a WTTA information card. In addition, the company continues to make donations in support of WTTA’s charity efforts, including a recent charity auction that included a Hi-Point C9 Pistol, a Hi-Point .45 carbine, and a Full Forge Gear double pistol bag and backpack.

“We are so honored by the commitment that MKS Supply has made to the WTTA mission,” Michael Sodini, WTTA founder, said. “They were one of the first companies to start placing our self-assessment cards within their product boxes. As the sales and marketing branch of Barnaul Ammunition, Hi-Point, Inland Manufacturing, and Full Forge Gear, they have a large reach and have done a great job helping us to spread our very important message.”

WTTA, the brainchild of Sodini, a firearms industry veteran, spearheaded a movement within the firearms industry to bridge the gap between mental health and responsible firearm ownership to reduce suicide by firearm and gun violence. Through educational programs, podcasts, and training programs, WTTA is paving the way for educating mental health professionals about gun culture and breaking down the negative stigmas around mental health for gun owners. Through its various programs and offerings, such as instructional flyers and slides for firearms instructors, classes in Cultural Competence, and Introductory Courses in The Intersection of Guns and Mental Health, WTTA is leading the conversation and opening doors throughout the firearms industry and mental health industry.

For more information on how to become involved, visit WalkTheTalkAmerica.org. Take the WTTA Mental Health Screening Test. Following the screening, you will be provided with information, resources, and tools to help you understand and improve your mental health.

About Walk the Talk America

Our mission is to fund research and development for the outreach and promotion of mental health to reduce the misconceptions and prejudices that exist when it comes to mental illness and firearms. We believe we can be a catalyst for change by working with experts in the mental health industry. www.walkthetalkamerica.org

About MKS Supply

Based in Dayton, OH, MKS Supply, LLC has over three decades of experience in firearm marketing and merchandising, with a proven nationwide distributor network. MKS Supply is the sales and marketing branch of Barnaul Ammunition, Hi-Point, and Inland Manufacturing.