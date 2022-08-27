Ammo InStock: Winchester 5.56mm M855 FMJ Lake City 420Rds Green Tip $329.99 FREES&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has in-stock and shipping Winchester 5.56mm M855 62 FMJ Lake City 420Rds Stripper Clip (Green Tip) ammunition for just $329.99 with a FREE Ammo-Can and Flat Rate Shipping. Check prices online here.

Winchester 5.56mm M855 62 FMJ Lake City 420Rds Green Tip

Loaded by Winchester using Lake City Brass and packed in the Winchester white box, this M855, SS109 ammunition features a 62 grain full metal jacket bullet with a lead alloy and steel core. These green tip rounds are designed for use with the AR platform.

