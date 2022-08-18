Winchester Announces New Ammunition Packaging

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester announces the launch of new packaging designs for its legendary ammunition products in rimfire, shotshell, centerfire rifle, and centerfire pistol.

Throughout 2022 and 2023, Winchester is rolling out new packaging across various brands of ammunition, beginning with popular hunting, target, and personal defense products. The new packaging will eventually encompass the entirety of the Winchester ammunition line.

Since the last packaging redesign more than ten years ago, millions of new customers have entered the shooting sports and hunting community. Winchester has met these customers with all-new designs, commissioned artwork, and relevant ballistics information that will guide hunters and sport shooters toward choosing the right products.

“As the industry leader in ammunition innovation, we continue to research products our customers want, how they shop, and how we can help them make confident and easy purchases,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing for Winchester Ammunition. “We want our customers to have the best experience in the field and on the shooting range, and choosing the right ammunition type is an important decision.”

As customers begin to see this new packing hit the shelf, they can expect the same legendary ammunition that Winchester has been producing for 156 years, with their favorite loads being represented by a fresh new look.

