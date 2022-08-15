Woox Thunderbird Throwing Axe

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- As soon as I received a Press Release from Chip Hunnicutt about the WOOX throwing axe I knew that I had to check one out. So, long story short-before long I was throwing a WOOX Thunderbird Axe at a dead tree in the backyard. I’ve messed around on a small-time basis with throwing knives. Years ago I met a girl that was the knife throwing queen with a major knife company at the SHOT Show. She was really good and the traffic at her booth was slow so she took some time and worked with me a bit. I learned quite a bit from her.

I’m not a knife-throwing expert but from what I can tell, here are the basics. It is imperative to release the knife at the exact same spot every time. You can’t release it one time with your arm fully extended and the next time with your elbow half bent. Or else one time, the knife will hit on its point and the next time on the end of the handle.

The next big pointer. If your knife hits the target on the hilt of the handle, then you need to either step backwards or forwards, which will correct the point of impact. So really, in a nutshell, it is that simple.

Now let’s switch gears and jump into axe throwing. I like throwing an axe more because since it has a convex cutting edge, it has a larger sticking surface. So even if my throw isn’t dead on it is more likely to stick.

I’m not a competition axe thrower by any means, but by chance, this week, I was over in South Dakota and noticed that there is an axe throwing facility named Hub City Axe Throwing located in the Aberdeen mall. In a short amount of time, I was meeting with the owner Ryan Perrion. He is #75 in the WATL (WORLD AXE THROWING LEAGUE). There are two major leagues. The other one is IATF (INTERNATIONAL AXE THROWING FEDERATION). When covering a topic that I’m not well versed in, I interview an expert. In talking to Ryan, here are a few insights he shared.

He affirmed what I stated above that due to the convex edge, an axe is a little easier to stick than a knife. He demo’d how important it is to throw from the exact same distance every time. He threw and had a marginal stick. Then he stepped back 6-inches further and threw with the exact same form. Solid stick. It was amazing how much of a difference that 6-inches made. He suggested when getting an axe, be sure to get one that fits you. Look for the proper weight, handle size and length of handle that fits you personally. And if you plan on throwing competition, different leagues have different axe specs, so buy accordingly. In competition they throw from 10 feet and 15 feet.

I don’t foresee myself doing competition axe throwing, but it was interesting talking to Ryan, and I learned a lot from him. So, if you’re interested in axe throwing competitions, check and see if there is a venue near you. Or, more likely, you’re like me and would just like to throw one and mess around. When you’re up in the mountains camping, you need to have some activities for everyone to do when lounging around camp. I think it’d be fun to set up a log to throw at. Or you could cut a wafer out of a log and spray paint some circles on the end and throw at that. That’d be a great way to pass time in camp.

So I think throwing a WOOX Thunderbird Axe could be great fun while hanging out in camp. In another few weeks, I’ll have an elk camp set up in the mountains for the archery season. I think it’ll be fun getting to practice more with my new WOOX Thunderbird Throwing Axe. Who knows, my next article may be on how I filled my elk tag with my new WOOX Thunderbird Throwing Axe. I can’t be much worse of a shot with it than I am with my bow!

So grab a WOOX axe and see if you can pick an apple off of your mother-in-law’s head. The MSRP on the WOOX Thunderbird Axe is $69.00. it is offered in purple, orange, blue or black. According to Ryan they make some decent axes. I’d recommend you also get the leather sheath for $29.00, and as is usual, we will close with the company comments.

The Thunderbird from WOOX is a dedicated axe for throwing, featuring a lightweight head for more accuracy and precision. The tomahawk style is just as home as a one-handed wood cutter for those times when you need to make quick work of chopping projects.

The 14” handle is real American Appalachian hickory and the Italian tempered carbon steel head comes in your choice of four distinct colors, perfect for teams or distinguishing singles competition throwing. The Thunderbird meets ALL the National and International competition requirements (WATL & IATF).

Thunderbird accessories:

– Sheath – protect your sharp edge and prevent unintended cuts

– Whetstone Puck – maintain your Thunderbird’s edge with this dual grit whetstone

