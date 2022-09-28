Tactical Deals: 5.11 Tactical Alliance Pant Ast Colors $29.99each FREE S&H 3 or More

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- 5.11 Tactical is having a sale on the popular Alliance Pant in assorted colors with a great size section at just $29.99 Buy 3 or more, and you can get FREE shipping. The lowest price of the year!

5.11 Tactical Alliance Pant Fit, performance and looks work as one in our Alliance Pant, where slim fit meets a touch of vintage style. The Cavalry twill material is a modern mix tailored for comfort throughout the day. The fixed waistband pant includes hidden pockets to the rear for mags and phones. Traditional utility-style hand pockets with Traverse™ fabric reinforcement insets provide fast access up front. Body: 98% cotton/2% elastane calvary twill, 9.5-oz, two-side brushed, enzyme stone wash and softener

Pocketing: 87% polyester 13% elastane plain weave Traverse™, 4.7-oz

Fixed waistband

Traditional utility-style hand pockets with woven fabric reinforcement insets, and additional patch pocket on right side

Back body patch pockets with button flap closure

Back yoke mag pockets

Reinforced belt loops

Front/back knee articulation

Logo buttons at center front and back pockets

7 pockets

Slim fit

Imported Double-reinforced belt loops maximize durability and button-flap closures on both back pockets ensure security for essentials.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.